Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Announces Filing of Circular for Previously Disclosed Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii" or the "Company"), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Hughes, General Counsel and Chief Business Development Officer.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021 through Friday, March 5, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13715413. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced that it has filed the management information circular in connection with its previously disclosed special meeting of shareholders. The meeting has been called to consider a special resolution to reduce the stated capital of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares.

The high stated capital of those shares does not currently permit the Company to repurchase or declare or pay dividends on those shares. Since the Company continues to believe that the market price of the Class A subordinate voting shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value, the Company desires to have the option to repurchase shares of that class in the future. In particular, if the stated capital reduction is approved at the meeting, the Company intends to apply to the Toronto Stock Exchange for approval to make a normal course issuer bid in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. There can be no assurance that any shares will be repurchased by the Company even if the relevant approvals are obtained. The proposed reduction in stated capital will not have any impact on the day-to-day operations of the Company and will not alter the Company’s financial condition.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company, including its intention to apply for approval to make a normal course issuer bid if the reduction in the stated capital of the Class A subordinate voting shares is approved at the special meeting of shareholders and the Company’s belief that the price of its Class A subordinate voting shares may not reflect their value from time to time. Wherever used, the words "will", "anticipate", "intend", “believe”, “propose” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, underlying estimates, opinions and assumptions made by management and management's current belief with respect to future strategies, prospects, events, performance and results and including assumptions that the stated capital resolution will be approved at the meeting, that the Company will make an application for approval of the normal course issuer bid, that such approval will be received on the timelines anticipated by the Company or at all, that any normal course issuer bid will be commenced on the timelines anticipated or at all and that, even if such a normal course issuer bid is commenced, that any Class A subordinate voting shares will be purchased by the Company in the market, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In particular, there can be no assurance that even if the reduction in stated capital and the Company’s application to make a normal course issuer bid are both approved that any shares will be purchased under such normal course issuer bid, or that the Company will ever otherwise repurchase Class A subordinate voting shares other than any shares purchased under such normal course issuer bid. Readers are urged to consider these risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

