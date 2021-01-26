InspireMD’s CGuard™ Featured in Multiple Presentations, Including a Live Case Demonstration During the Leipzig Interventional Congress January 25-29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of the stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced today multiple presentations regarding CGuard EPS, including a live demonstration, during the Leipzig Interventional Congress being held virtually from January 25-29, 2021.



Highlights include:

Wednesday, January 27, 2021, “Innovative Concepts in Carotid Revascularization”

“12-month results from a prospective real world multicenter clinical practice of CAD using the CGuard Embolic Prevention system: the IRONGUARD 2 study.” Author: Pasqualino Sirignano, M.D., Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Division, Department of Surgery “Paride Stefanini,” Policlinico Umberto I “Sapienza,” University of Rome.

"Carotid artery revascularization: a systematic review and meta-analysis comparing clinical outcomes of second vs. first generation stents and CEA." Author: Dr. Adam Mazurek, Department of Cardiac & Vascular Diseases, John Paul II Hospital, Jagiellonian University, Medical College, Krakow, Poland; on behalf of CARMEN Collaborators (CArotid Revascularization systematic review and MEta-aNalysis).

Friday, January 29, 2021, “Innovative Concepts in Peripheral Interventions”

“CGuard EPS Live Case Transmission from Leipzig,” a live demonstration of CGuard implantation”

“Combining TCAR reversed flow with mesh covered carotid stents: can the outcome be as good as open surgery?” Author: Prof. Ralf Kolvenbach, Head of the Cardiovascular Diseases Department, and Medical Director of the Catholic Hospitals, Düsseldorf, Germany

“CGuard MicroNet covered stent: clinical evidence.” Author: Prof. Piotr Musiałek - Department of Cardiac and Vascular Diseases, Jagiellonian University, John Paul II Hospital, Krakow, Poland.



“Our body of evidence that demonstrates the advantages of CGuard over first-generation stents continues to grow through presentations such as the ones being offered at this very prestigious conference,” said Marvin Slosman, InspireMD’s President and CEO. “We continue to collaborate with the many practitioners who are excited about CGuard for their patients and to widen the awareness of the product throughout the world in order to optimize CAD treatment.”

About the CGuard® EPS

The CGuard® Embolic Protection System is an advanced platform solution designed to deliver the flexibility of the traditional open-cell stent with advanced protection from peri-procedural and post-procedural embolic events caused by plaque prolapse through the stent strut that can lead to stroke. CGuard’s unique MicroNet® technology mitigates the prolapse and associated embolization and has shown superior clinical outcomes for patients against alternative carotid stent types, conventional and next-generation double-layer stents, as well as invasive procedures such as endarterectomy, a major surgical procedure. InspireMD’s CGuard™ has created a new dimension in the protected treatment of carotid artery disease and has the potential to establish a new standard of care for the management of carotid artery disease and stroke prevention.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. For more information, visit www.inspiremd.com. InspireMD routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of its website.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our manufacturing, sales, business plan and the global economy, (v) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (vi) product liability claims, (vii) product malfunctions, (viii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (ix) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (x) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (xi) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xii) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xiii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

