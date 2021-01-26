Socrates.ai Webinar to Feature Future of Work Insights from John Sumser

/EIN News/ -- WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Socrates.ai, providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub WHAT: Will present “The Future of Work | Crafting Simplicity with Your AI Digital Assistant,” featuring John Sumser, Principal Analyst of HRExaminer. WHEN: Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://bit.ly/3nW0feF.

2020 didn’t just change the world; it changed how the world works. It uncovered cracks in established systems and accelerated the timeline around the future of work, which many believed was still a decade off. Trapped in this period of sustained uncertainty, not knowing when it will be safe to lean over the cubicle wall or pop down the hall to see HR again, employers need to rethink workforce communications to help employees navigate present circumstances. Video conferencing and SharePoint only go so far.

Employees have questions – critical questions about policies, benefits and more – and the majority of information portals rarely deliver the answers they need in a timely fashion. With digital interactions serving as today’s primary communication method, organizations should look at these like digital conversations. These interactions should offer streamlined and easy to understand information like one would find if they were back chatting around the water cooler.

During “The Future of Work | Crafting Simplicity with Your AI Digital Assistant,” TJ Fjelseth, CHRO and Rhonda Orman, Director of Content Services for Socrates.ai, will join John Sumser, Principal Analyst of HRExaminer, to explore this new reality, including potential business hurdles and solutions. Fjelseth, Orman and Sumser will also discuss how artificial intelligence can bring simplicity into the workplace and support an employee-first experience through improved digital interactions, now and in the future.

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.

