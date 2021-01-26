Armour Comms announces new rapid provisioning functionality for Enterprise roll out of SigNet by Armour
Signal-based secure communications app extends enterprise features to support organisations moving away from WhatsApp
SigNet by Armour has been specifically designed for use by non-regulated organisations that require enterprise-grade secure communications.”LONDON, OXON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour® Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced the availability of SigNet by Armour® v2.1, which includes new features designed specifically for enterprises. SigNet by Armour, provides secure voice, video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and MessageBurn (timed messages) with AES-256 bit encryption for iOS and Android devices, and for use with Windows 10, macOS and Linux. Based on the well respected Signal app, SigNet by Armour provides additional security features such as an on-premises option for total privacy and no auditability (as well as the choice of cloud installation), secure groups and allow listing features, and a much improved, highly intuitive user interface.
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
New with SigNet v2.1 is support for QR codes and deep links for one-click provisioning which streamlines on-boarding new users, and saves time and resource for IT departments.
David Holman, Director at Armour Comms commented; “SigNet by Armour has been specifically designed for use by non-regulated organisations that require enterprise-grade secure communications. SigNet provides a great user experience, with the assurance of absolute privacy for data and meta-data, that stays completely within the control of the enterprise. At a time of heightened concern about new privacy policies of consumer-grade messaging apps SigNet is a better, more secure alternative that is GDPR compliant, specifically designed for professional use.”
SigNet has a range of built-in features ideal for mitigating security threats in an enterprise environment, such as;
• centralised control of device access so only authorised users can connect to the secure communications service;
• files and attachments are kept within the app and therefore remain encrypted at all times, even when stored on the device;
• management of connectivity between users and groups to provide security segregation within the user space.
• automatic alert sent to the sender of a message if a screenshot has been taken by the recipient;
• peer to peer encryption, removing the need for a central key server;
• no recording or auditability.
SigNet by Armour is available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, or as an on-premises installation, and uses a peer-to-peer key management system.
Armour Comms has published a White Paper: Why WhatsApp Is Not Suitable for the Workplace. For a copy please email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk,
or download from the website: https://www.armourcomms.com/whatsapp-white-paper-request/
ends -
For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArmourComms
Join us on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/armour-communications-ltd/
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here