Optometry Equipment Market to reach US $4,208.1 million by 2028 - Insights on Product Type, Technology Advancement, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Global optometry equipment market size is expected to grow as a result of increasing eye diseases, several government initiatives to combat visual impairment and technical improvements in ophthalmic devices.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optometry equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2025. Growing commonness of eye diseases, several government initiatives to combat visual impairment and technical improvements in ophthalmic devices are various factors driving the growth of the global optometry equipment market.

Get sample copy of this premium report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1845

Adroit Market Research report on global optometry equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global optometry equipment market have been studied in detail.

The global optometry equipment market is categorized based on type and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into retina and glaucoma examination products, general examination products and cornea and cataract examination products. The retina and glaucoma examination products segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals and other end users. The clinics segment dominated the market in 2020.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/optometry-equipment-market

North America dominated the market for optometry equipment in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to growing demand for optometry equipment systems. Key players of the global optometry equipment market include Bausch & Lomb Inc, Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, TOPCON MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., NIDEK CO. LTD., HAAG-STREIT, VISIONCARE INC. among others.

Key segments of the global optometry equipment market

Type Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Retina and glaucoma examination products

General examination products

Cornea and cataract examination products

End User Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Clinics

Hospitals

Other end users

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

South America

Middle East & Africa

Complete Purchase of Latest Version Global Optometry Equipment Market Study with COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1845

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Outlook

5. Optometry equipment Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Optometry equipment Market by End user, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Optometry equipment Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Browse Related Reports:

Global Retinal Biologics Market By Drug Class (VEGF Antagonist, TNF-a Inhibitors), By Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Uveitis, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028

Global Retinal Implants Market Size 2020, By Device Type (Retina Implant Alpha AMS, Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device (Imaging Equipment {MRI, Ultrasound, CT Scan, X-ray}, Endoscopy Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Electromedical Instruments, Others), Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Operative Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, In-house Maintenance), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn