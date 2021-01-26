Aptive Environmental Pest Control Reports Phenomenal Growth in 2020, Promising 2021

Focus on Technology, Training, Culture Lead Utah Company to Thrive Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, today announced phenomenal growth in 2020 with a promising year on the horizon. Despite a global pandemic that impacted consumers and businesses far and wide, the pest control company reached 1.3 million customers in 2020 and expanded to 1,035 new cities, all while growing its employee base by 24%, its revenue by 33% and giving back over $1 million to charities across the globe.



While this leading pest control company reached a number of milestones in 2020, thanks to a focus on technology, unique training programs, strong company culture and more, Founder and Chairman of Aptive Environmental David Royce says it is poised for yet another year of explosive growth.

“At Aptive, we pride ourselves in doing things a little different than most, and this past year proved that our unique approach to environmentally responsible pest control is what today’s customer is looking for,” Royce said. “And while 2020 was a year of great success, we have a number of exciting initiatives we will be targeting in the first quarter of 2021.”

Aptive Environmental’s Co-founder and CEO Vess Pearson added, “We’re particularly looking forward to the year ahead as we look to dramatically expand our learning and development programs to better train our employees and more, so we can best serve our growing customer base and make the home more enjoyable for all.”

In 2020, Aptive rocketed to $268 million in annual revenue (35% YoY), driving the company to be named the 7th largest pest control company in the U.S. out of more than 20,000 competitors. The pest control company also landed among the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, in addition to numerous other local and national awards for its outstanding leadership and growth.

Always keeping the community at the core of its business, Aptive also continues to make an impact both globally and locally. In 2020, Aptive, its employees and customers donated more than $1 million to charities including: Operation Underground Railroad, the United Nations’ “Nothing but Nets,” an impoverished school in Ecuador and more.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest control services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.