Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSE Arca: ISWN)

ISWN Expands Suite of BlackSwan ETFs to Help Investors Manage Risk While Staying Invested

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSE Arca: ISWN), an index-based ETF that seeks to hedge against significant losses while still participating in the uncapped upside of international equities. ISWN invests in a combination of two low-correlated assets: U.S. Treasury securities and long-term options (LEAPS) on the MSCI EAFE.



ISWN expands the firm’s suite of BlackSwan ETFs to include international exposure, complementing the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE Arca: SWAN). Launched in 2018, the SWAN ETF has attracted more than $750 million in assets under management, and has a proven track record of mitigating downside and participating in upward markets.

“ISWN gives investors the opportunity to expand their portfolios in markets outside of the U.S., allowing them to manage international equity risk while staying invested,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Like never before, the past year has demonstrated the need for risk-mitigation products that not only seek to protect investor portfolios, but allow them to stay invested. We’re excited to offer investors domestic and international exposure using this proven and powerful investment philosophy.”

ISWN seeks investment results that correspond to the S-Network International BlackSwan Index (the Index). The Index’s strategy seeks exposure to the MSCI EAFE (with no artificial cap), while also protecting against significant losses. Approximately 90% of ISWN is invested in U.S. Treasury securities with a targeted duration of the 10-year Note, and 10% is invested in EFA ETF LEAP options in the form of in-the-money calls.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/22/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

The use of derivative instruments, such as options contracts, can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. Investing in options, including LEAP Options, and other instruments with option-type elements may increase the volatility and/or transaction expenses of the Fund. An option may expire without value, resulting in a loss of the Fund’s initial investment and may be less liquid and more volatile than an investment in the underlying securities. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.

Call options are financial contracts that give the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock, bond, commodity or other asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. An “in-the-money” call option contract is an option contract with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and ARGI Investment Services, LLC and Toroso Investments, LLC serve as the Investment Sub-Advisers.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.