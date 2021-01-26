Majority of U.S. Cities Ill-Prepared For COVID-19 Pandemic
/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Financial State of the Cities (FSOC) surveys the fiscal health of the 75 largest municipalities in the United States. This data is released today by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting. TIA analysts draw their data from the fiscal year 2019 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports on file in city halls across the country, which are not analyzed on this scale by any other organization. The fiscal year 2019 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports show cities financial data prior to the coronavirus pandemic. This new data comes as the federal government is considering additional aid for states and cities.
The 2021 FSOC report found that 13 of the largest cities had more assets than obligations, a key indicator of long-term financial health. The remaining 62 cities carried varying levels of debt, many of them in the billions of dollars range prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
These 62 cities went into the coronavirus pandemic in poor fiscal health, and they will probably come out of the crisis worse. Even the fiscally healthiest cities are projected to lose millions of dollars in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but these cities’ overall debt will most likely increase.
Irvine, California had the best city finances in the U.S. with a $370.3 million surplus. If you were hypothetically to divide that figure by the number of Irvine taxpayers, each Irvine taxpayer’s share is $4,100.
Not every city in the United States is so lucky. Many larger and older cities owe billions of dollars to unfunded retirement plans for public sector employees. New York City claimed the prize for worst municipal finances in the United States for the fifth year in a row. Every taxpayer in the Big Apple would have to pay $68,200 in order for the city to pay off all its bills. Chicago (second-worst in the nation) would need each taxpayer to pay $41,100. The average taxpayer burden across all 75 cities in the report works out to $7,355.
“The bottom line is that the majority of cities went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health and they will most likely come out of it even worse,” says Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting.
The full Financial State of the Cities report can be found online here. The full 75 city ranking is also included below:
|Full Ranking
|Alphabetical
|
1. Irvine Taxpayer Surplus: $4,100
2. Washington, DC Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
3. Lincoln Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
4. Stockton Taxpayer Surplus: $3,000
5. Charlotte Taxpayer Surplus: $3,000
6. Aurora Taxpayer Surplus: $2,400
7. Fresno Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300
8. Raleigh Taxpayer Surplus: $2,200
9. Plano Taxpayer Surplus: $2,000
10. Tampa Taxpayer Surplus: $1,400
11. Oklahoma City Taxpayer Surplus: $400
12. Wichita Taxpayer Surplus: $100
13. Tulsa Taxpayer Surplus: $17
14. Long Beach Taxpayer Burden: $100
15. Minneapolis Taxpayer Burden: $100
16. Arlington Taxpayer Burden: $200
17. Colorado Springs Taxpayer Burden: $700
18. Greensboro Taxpayer Burden: $1,000
19. Corpus Christi Taxpayer Burden: $1,100
20. Chula Vista Taxpayer Burden: $1,100
21. Orlando Taxpayer Burden: $1,300
22. Bakersfield Taxpayer Burden: $1,400
23. Fort Wayne Taxpayer Burden: $1,600
24. Henderson Taxpayer Burden: $1,700
25. Las Vegas Taxpayer Burden: $1,800
26. Atlanta Taxpayer Burden: $1,900
27. Saint Paul Taxpayer Burden: $2,900
28. Riverside Taxpayer Burden: $3,100
29. Louisville Taxpayer Burden: $3,200
30. Toledo Taxpayer Burden: $3,200
31. Columbus Taxpayer Burden: $3,300
32. Cleveland Taxpayer Burden: $3,400
33. Seattle Taxpayer Burden: $3,400
34. San Antonio Taxpayer Burden: $3,500
35. Sacramento Taxpayer Burden: $3,700
36. Virginia Beach Taxpayer Burden: $3,900
37. Indianapolis Taxpayer Burden: $3,900
38. Los Angeles Taxpayer Burden: $4,000
39. Memphis Taxpayer Burden: $4,300
40. San Diego Taxpayer Burden: $4,700
41. Mesa Taxpayer Burden: $4,900
42. El Paso Taxpayer Burden: $5,200
43. Santa Ana Taxpayer Burden: $5,400
44. Albuquerque Taxpayer Burden: $5,600
45. Denver Taxpayer Burden: $5,800
46. Detroit Taxpayer Burden: $6,100
47. Anaheim Taxpayer Burden: $6,200
48. Anchorage Taxpayer Burden: $6,400
49. Phoenix Taxpayer Burden: $6,500
50. Omaha Taxpayer Burden: $7,500
51. Austin Taxpayer Burden: $7,600
52. Tucson Taxpayer Burden: $8,400
53. Lexington Taxpayer Burden: $9,200
54. Fort Worth Taxpayer Burden: $9,400
55. Jacksonville Taxpayer Burden: $10,100
56. San Jose Taxpayer Burden: $10,300
57. Kansas City, MO Taxpayer Burden: $11,300
58. Houston Taxpayer Burden: $11,600
59. Boston Taxpayer Burden: $12,000
60. Milwaukee Taxpayer Burden: $13,500
61. Dallas Taxpayer Burden: $13,500
62. Miami Taxpayer Burden: $14,200
63. St. Louis Taxpayer Burden: $14,600
64. Cincinnati Taxpayer Burden: $15,200
65. Pittsburgh Taxpayer Burden: $16,000
66. San Francisco Taxpayer Burden: $16,300
67. Oakland Taxpayer Burden: $17,000
68. Baltimore Taxpayer Burden: $18,000
69. New Orleans Taxpayer Burden: $20,000
70. Portland Taxpayer Burden: $20,400
71. Nashville Taxpayer Burden: $22,000
72. Philadelphia Taxpayer Burden: $25,700
73. Honolulu Taxpayer Burden: $29,600
74. Chicago Taxpayer Burden: $41,100
75. New York City Taxpayer Burden: $68,200
|
44. Albuquerque Taxpayer Burden: $5,600
47. Anaheim Taxpayer Burden: $6,200
48. Anchorage Taxpayer Burden: $6,400
16. Arlington Taxpayer Burden: $200
26. Atlanta Taxpayer Burden: $1,900
6. Aurora Taxpayer Surplus: $2,400
51. Austin Taxpayer Burden: $7,600
22. Bakersfield Taxpayer Burden: $1,400
68. Baltimore Taxpayer Burden: $18,000
59. Boston Taxpayer Burden: $12,000
5. Charlotte Taxpayer Surplus: $3,000
74. Chicago Taxpayer Burden: $41,100
20. Chula Vista Taxpayer Burden: $1,100
65. Cincinnati Taxpayer Burden: $15,200
32. Cleveland Taxpayer Burden: $3,400
17. Colorado Springs Taxpayer Burden: $700
31. Columbus Taxpayer Burden: $3,300
19. Corpus Christi Taxpayer Burden: $1,100
61. Dallas Taxpayer Burden: $13,500
45. Denver Taxpayer Burden: $5,800
46. Detroit Taxpayer Burden: $6,100
42. El Paso Taxpayer Burden: $5,200
23. Fort Wayne Taxpayer Burden: $1,600
54. Fort Worth Taxpayer Burden: $9,400
7. Fresno Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300
16. Greensboro Taxpayer Burden: $700
24. Henderson Taxpayer Burden: $1,700
73. Honolulu Taxpayer Burden: $29,600
58. Houston Taxpayer Burden: $11,600
37. Indianapolis Taxpayer Burden: $3,900
1. Irvine Taxpayer Surplus: $4,100
55. Jacksonville Taxpayer Burden: $10,100
57. Kansas City, MO Taxpayer Burden: $11,300
25. Las Vegas Taxpayer Burden: $1,800
53. Lexington Taxpayer Burden: $9,200
3. Lincoln Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
14. Long Beach Taxpayer Burden: $100
38. Los Angeles Taxpayer Burden: $4,000
29. Louisville Taxpayer Burden: $3,200
39. Memphis Taxpayer Burden: $4,300
41. Mesa Taxpayer Burden: $4,900
62. Miami Taxpayer Burden: $14,200
60. Milwaukee Taxpayer Burden: $13,500
15. Minneapolis Taxpayer Burden: $100
71. Nashville Taxpayer Burden: $22,000
69. New Orleans Taxpayer Burden: $20,000
75. New York City Taxpayer Burden: $68,200
67. Oakland Taxpayer Burden: $17,000
11. Oklahoma City Taxpayer Surplus: $400
50. Omaha Taxpayer Burden: $7,500
21. Orlando Taxpayer Burden: $1,300
72. Philadelphia Taxpayer Burden: $25,700
49. Phoenix Taxpayer Burden: $6,500
65. Pittsburgh Taxpayer Burden: $16,000
9. Plano Taxpayer Surplus: $2,000
70. Portland Taxpayer Burden: $20,400
8. Raleigh Taxpayer Surplus: $2,200
28. Riverside Taxpayer Burden: $3,100
35. Sacramento Taxpayer Burden: $3,700
27. Saint Paul Taxpayer Burden: $2,900
34. San Antonio Taxpayer Burden: $3,500
40. San Diego Taxpayer Burden: $4,700
66. San Francisco Taxpayer Burden: $16,300
56. San Jose Taxpayer Burden: $10,300
43. Santa Ana Taxpayer Burden: $5,400
33. Seattle Taxpayer Burden: $3,400
63. St. Louis Taxpayer Burden: $14,600
4. Stockton Taxpayer Surplus: $3,000
10. Tampa Taxpayer Surplus: $1,400
30. Toledo Taxpayer Burden: $3,200
52. Tucson Taxpayer Burden: $8,400
13. Tulsa Taxpayer Surplus: $17
36. Virginia Beach Taxpayer Burden: $3,900
2. Washington, DC Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
12. Wichita Taxpayer Surplus: $100
The Financial State of the Cities report is an in-depth study of the financial condition in America’s largest cities. Data for this report was derived from cities’ 2019 comprehensive annual financial reports. As of January 19, 2021, Tucson, AZ and New Orleans, LA had not released their 2019 annual financial reports. Therefore, we were forced to use fiscal year 2018 information for these two cities.
Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. Sheila Weinberg is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience in the field.
