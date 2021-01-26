Two-year CBD research review shows significant positive impact on anxiety and stress

Analysis provides another tool for CBD business owners to educate their customers

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many pressing questions about cannabidiol (CBD). How effective is it, how much should I take, what conditions will it help? A new study — the first meta-analysis by a nutritional supplements company on cannabinoids—sheds some light on those questions.

Anxiety & Stress

In a review of 76 articles spanning the past two years, more than 70% of cannabidiol (CBD) research on anxiety and stress showed positive outcomes. The meta-analysis focused on CBD isolate and grouped the research into several categories, including CBD impacts on depression, sleep, panic attacks, dementia, inflammation, metabolism, behavior, Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric illnesses. Human and animal studies were both included in the review.

“After spending 10 months reviewing the research, I was surprised at how many people with anxiety and depression could be helped by incorporating CBD into their lives, but I was also aware how important it is to do more research, especially on the impact of CBD on liver function,” said Dr. Marcelo Ferro, lead author and biochemist with Nutrition Formulators, Inc.

Depression

Dosage

One of the larger questions was how much CBD should be used. The dosing in the reports varied widely from 50mg to 600mg daily dosing. Also, much more research is needed on CBD’s side-effect impact on liver function as well as the how CBD interacts in the body. In addition, the study’s authors cited the need for larger population trials that would achieve a statistically significant measure.

“This is just a stepping-stone to understanding more about the amazing CBD compound, how it may be helpful to so many, but also what additional information we need to know so that people can use it as safely as possible. So many of our CBD business clients are looking for research-based information to educate their customers, this report is a step in that direction,” said Adolfo Graubard, Nutrition Formulators, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

NFI is currently working on additional CBD studies focusing on neuroinflammation and autism in partnership with several research institutions.

You can access the report at https://innovareacademics.in/journals/index.php/ijms/article/view/39501

About Nutrition Formulators Inc.





Nutrition Formulators Inc. (NFI) is a leading manufacturer of nutraceutical products, specializing in private label & contract manufacturing of custom formulas. As a family-owned and performance-driven business, NFI's mission is to help entrepreneurs create the world's best supplement brands and to educate consumers on navigating the health industry. Founded in 1997, NFI has continuously delivered on its commitment to creating safe and effective nutraceutical products for hundreds of clients. Each step of NFI's manufacturing process is aligned with the CRF 21 Part 111 regulations. Their cGMP-certified facility is located in Miramar Florida. For information on Nutrition Formulators Inc. research, marketing and manufacturing please call the NFI Service Center at (954)272-2220 or visit www.NutritionFormulators.com.

