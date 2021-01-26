Aurora Mobile Partners with Baoneng Motor to Deliver Intelligent Vehicle Solutions as the Auto Industry Digital Transformation Accelerates

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Baoneng Motor Co., Ltd. (“Baoneng Motor”) and Foresea Seven Swords Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Foresea Seven Swords”), an automotive software subsidiary of Baoneng Motor. The three companies will leverage their respective technical capabilities to help Baoneng Motor and Foresea Seven Swords enhance their intelligent mobile transportation services and deliver a smarter, more convenient, and connected driving experience while promoting wider adoption of Internet of Vehicles (“IoV”) technology and supporting the digital transformation of the automobile industry.



The application of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) and digitalization, continues to drive innovation across various industries. In the automotive industry, where drivers and passengers are increasingly opting for a more intelligent driving experience, technology has become one of the most important battlegrounds for automotive companies.

Through the partnership with Baoneng Motor and Foresea Seven Swords, Aurora Mobile will further expand the application of its AI-powered smart operational and user insight analytics in the automotive and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industries. In addition, by leveraging its industry-leading push notification technology, Aurora Mobile will deliver more intelligent and pleasant interactive experiences and travel-centric services to Baoneng vehicle owners. The depth of expertise and innovative approach to technology development of both parties creates a unique opportunity for potential expansion of this strategic partnership. Aurora Mobile believes that the cooperation with Baoneng and Foresea Seven Swords will help to drive broad-based adoption of intelligent features and digital transformation, support sustainable development of the automotive industry, and generate demand for smart vehicles.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile is also a forerunner in the push notification sector and has launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution. JPush features multi-channel delivery, intelligent user grouping, and trace-free withdrawal as well as high concurrency and availability system architecture. Aurora Mobile also teamed up with Samsung and ASUS to build a push system that complies with the Unified Push Alliance standard. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather services, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

Founded in March of 2017 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Baoneng Motor is Baoneng Group’s automotive arm that aggregates its resources in finished vehicles. With a focus on smart vehicles and electric vehicles, Baoneng Motor strives to create premium car user experiences by building an ecosystem that encompasses the entire automotive industry value chain, spanning from research and development of next-generation technologies, manufacturing of high-end vehicles, research, development and manufacturing of core auto components (power batteries, EIC systems and powertrains, etc.), vehicle warehousing and transportation, to sales and finance of automobiles as well as mobility and automotive aftermarket services. In November 2020, Baoneng Motor decided to spin off the vehicle-related software unit from its Shenzhen research institute and set up an independent facility, known as Foresea Seven Swords. Foresea Seven Swords operates a vehicle-related software business, where of Baoneng Motor manages strategic planning, R&D, vehicle delivery and operations. Foresea Seven Swords aims to maximize the value of vehicle software systems, making ownership of these systems a key competitive advantage for Baoneng Motor.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

