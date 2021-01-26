PBOX LAUNCH X4 FRAMELESS DOUBLE SIDE ALL IN ONE LED STREET LIGHT
Pbox Launch the New generation of all in one solar street light for application light car parking lot, remote rural area, villages with small lighting areas.
PBOX is an innovative solar lighting enterprise with experts to seek inspirational new ways to light out the world.”ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerband Green Energy Ltd. (PBOX) is an innovative solar lighting enterprise with experts to seek inspirational new ways to light out the world. PBOX insists on developing renewable, energy-efficiency and user-friendly solar energy products.
X4 series is the frameless solar LED street lighting launched by PBOX. The X4 system integrates the high powered double-sided solar panel, high luminous efficiency LED module intelligent battery management system and high-efficiency controller The frameless solar panel prevents the build-up of dirt, allowing the system to work at maximum efficiency
Features:
1. Frameless Design
Compared to traditional sloar panel with frame,X4 frameless solar Panel is easy to maintain and lean. The design reduces the build-up of dirt to maximise efficiency.
2. Efficient Double-Sided Solar Panel
X4 uses the unique double-sided PV module. The backboard of the panel is made from tempered glass, removing the risk of degradation, enabling long-term use. Up to 20% conversion efficiency.
3. LiFePO4 Li-ion Battery
Green and environmental-friendly LiFePO4 Li-ion battery. The battery can charge and discharge over 2000 items.
4. Solid and Reliable Bracket Structure
The high strength 6063 aluminium, are strong, secure and reliable. Made from corrosion-resistant anodized material.
5. Intelligent Power Regulation
The intelligent battery control system can automatically adjust the light output power according to the battery storage capacity, extending the working time of the light. This feature ensures the solar street light works, even during bad weather.
PBOX solar street lights are designed especially for the emerging markets with the mission to make SOLAR FOR EVERYONE and grow innovatively. As the response for solar lighting is getting greater, PBOX is now eyeing closely and listening more to its customers here and trying to make solar energy applications to power people’s lives.
