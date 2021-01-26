Intuitive Coach Vicki Baird to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PITTSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your intuition is the first sense you came into this world with. It serves as your soul’s “GPS system.”

Intuitive Coach Vicki Baird is dedicated to assisting her clients to discover their gifts, harness them and share them to the world by connecting with their intuition.

“I want everybody to feel their own intuition, their ability and accountability to shape their lives,” says Vicki. “I really believe everybody's got the answers inside of them somewhere.”

After 15 years in business finance, Vicki discovered the joy of helping people find their own peace, happiness. Today, Vicki works with high-performing individuals to take charge of their life, build self-confidence, and lead the most fulfilling life.

“My work is about introducing people to themselves,” says Vicki. “Knowing yourself means you understand what's really important to you and what choices are available to you. I would love for everybody to be walking around knowing themselves because there is such a ripple effect throughout their life and the lives of the people they care about and then out into the world.”

According to Vicki, developing our intuition begins with understanding ourselves first and foremost as an energetic being.

“I believe in the unique goodness in people. People can feel the disconnect within themselves. They don't know how to reconnect, how to release the conditioning and the traumas of the past,” says Vicki. “The coaching then is a whole being approach, not just a whole person, but a whole being, where's your soul in all of this? What lights you up? What are your goals or intentions?”

While therapy tends to look in the past, coaching looks to the present and the future, but Vicki is going to go much deeper than any traditional coaching. A CEO may want to improve their communication skills or effectiveness as a leader, but by the end, they’ll hopefully feel more whole, and it will carry over to other aspects of their life.

“Choice is a powerful place,” says Vicki. “Most people are operating on who they were told they are. People are often afraid to look at their best qualities. My intention is to guide people to themselves so much that they then help others.”

For more information, visit www.vickibaird.com