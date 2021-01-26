Luxiny Slashes Prices of Gift Sets for Valentine's Day

An industry leader in luxurious and naturally derived skincare products is hosting a huge sale.

KIMBALL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Luxiny today announced that it is now offering 20 percent off on gift sets for Valentine's Day.

"Receive an extra 20 percent off of our gift box sets now through Valentine's Day," Luxiny Founder and CEO Kelly Zinzo said. "All you have to do is add the gift set(s) you want to the shopping cart to see the discount. Our gift box sets are packaged in our ready-to-give gift boxes. The recipient will feel appreciated and love trying the products inside."

Gift Box Sets Include:

• Skin Care Set, Glycolic Acid Face Wash | Glycolic Acid Toner | Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum | Vitamin C Moisturizer for Face | Beauty Product Kit is for Anti-Aging.

• 10% Glycolic Acid Cleanser and Toner Set 8 ounce Pore Cleanser and Minimizer, AHA BHA Facial Toner for Acne Prone, Sensitive and Oily Skin.

• Luxiny's Gift Box Set of Natural Soap Bar Four Pack sampler bundle with two soap lifts and choice of colors.

• Natural Bar Soap Sampler Bundle, Luxiny's Gift Box of Handmade Full Size Soap Bars are Palm Oil Free, Moisturizing Vegan Castile Soap with Essential Oil for Men and Women (6 pack).

Luxiny, which is Leaping Bunny certified, the corporate standard of compassion for animals, provides luxurious skincare products that do not contain any GMOs, are sulfate-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan, made in the USA, and are never tested on animals.

Luxiny's 20 percent off gift sets for Valentine's Day comes on the heels of the company's recently launched Glycolic Acid Face Cream.

"With 10 percent glycolic acid, the active ingredient in our facial cream (https://luxiny.com/products/luxiny-glycolic-acid-face-cream-hydrating-face-moisturizer-with-alpha-hydroxy-acid-a-natural-chemical-exfoliant-for-face-anti-aging-cystic-acne-treatment-with-soothing-aloe-green-tea-1-7-oz) works hard to loosen and remove dead skin cells to rejuvenate dull-looking skin, achieve brighter skin, and help correct uneven skin tone," Zinzo stressed, before adding, "While the calming properties of Aloe and Green Tea improve the texture and overall appearance of your skin."

Zinzo went on to point out that its newly-launched Glycolic Acid Face Cream is an exceptionally thick and creamy face lotion with added organic aloe, sunflower seed oil, and green tea leaf extracts that penetrate deep into the skin's surface to provide the essential moisture needed to keep skin healthy.

"Whether you use Luxiny facial cream as a day cream or a night cream, you will love how well it helps plump skin to smooth out your fine lines and wrinkles," Zinzo said. "We invite everyone to take full advantage of our 20 percent off gift sets for Valentine's Day. We're sure that you and the recipient will love it."

For more information, please visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.

About Luxiny

Luxiny Skincare Products carries luxurious natural and naturally derived products that treat your skin using only the highest quality ingredients. The Luxiny team takes pride in providing amazing products and delivering excellent Customer Service for their customers.

Contact Details:

48 Airport Drive

Kimball, MI 48074

United States