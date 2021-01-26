Claim Genius appoints Mandy O'Brien as Vice President & Head of Sales for North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Claim Genius is pleased today to announce the appointment of Mandy O’Brien as Vice President & Head of Sales for North America. In this role, Mandy will oversee sales for Claim Genius in the US & Canada. Mandy was previously the Vice President of Marketing & Sales for Property Damage Appraisers, Inc (PDA), the first and only US claim appraisal company to offer same-day service in property, specialty/heavy equipment, and auto claims. At PDA, Mandy successfully negotiated contractual agreements, developed strategic partnerships and defined and executed go-to-market strategies. As a senior leader at PDA, Mandy led numerous teams prioritizing marketing, sales and technology projects with a primary focus on customer retention, increasing client satisfaction and organic revenue growth.
“We are thrilled to have Mandy join the Claim Genius team,” said Raj Pofale, CEO & Founder. “Her deep market knowledge, claims product expertise, and proven sales record will help bring Claim Genius to new US & Canadian customers and partners, and further our mission to revolutionize the North American claims market using AI,” he added.
"It is a privilege and honor to assume this new responsibility for Claim Genius," O’Brien said. "The auto claims market is in the midst of transformative change due to AI technology and business process automation. Claim Genius is well positioned to take advantage of this change via its market-leading product portfolio and technology. I'm energized and excited to help bring these solutions to market for Claim Genius.”
Mandy will be based in Phoenix, AZ and report directly to CEO Raj Pofale.
Raj Pofale
