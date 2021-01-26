Experts give advice on continuing events during the pandemic in podcast interviews

Industry experts and event planners give advice for putting on events and reopening venues during COVID in episodes of the EventBuzz podcast.

We all hate this virtual world. I know I do. But at least let's find the positive out of it, as we're forced to do things that we normally wouldn't have done.” — Justin Baldridge, Theater teacher at Santa Barbara High School

Created in 2020 in direct response to COVID-19, the EventBuzz podcast, interviewed 7 different industry experts to gain their advice and input on hosting events during the pandemic. Created by Purplepass, an all-in-one event management software, the podcast helps connect event planners online with insightful conversations and tips from different individuals in the event space.

The Purplepass Blog recently put out an event planner tell-all comprising podcast interviews that included 7 different experts and their advice for the following:

• Live streaming

• Food handling and restaurants

• Alerting customers of protocol changes

• Education online (e-learning)

• Donations and digital fundraising

• Reopening your venue

• Performing arts

• Advice for planners

The article includes tips from an audience technician, performing arts coordinator, high school theater teacher, event producers, organizers and experience committee members; all currently hosting events. Throughout the tell-all, visitors can also access resource links, tips per industry and topic, and information on online tools experts mention.

