2021-01-25 13:05:26.433 $1 Million Tickets Sold in St. Louis, O'Fallon

Two Missouri Lottery players each won a $1 million prize over the weekend. A Mega Millions player in St. Louis matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Friday night, and a Powerball player in O’Fallon matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday night to win the games’ Match 5 prizes of $1 million.

  • The Mega Millions ticket was sold at Schnucks, 12756 Olive Blvd. in St. Louis, with the winning number combination of 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. (The Mega Ball number was 24.)

  • The Powerball ticket was sold at Dirt Cheap, 102 McDonald Lane in O’Fallon, and matched the night’s winning numbers of 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28. (The Powerball number was 14.)

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

