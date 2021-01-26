Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WYDOT crews removing damaged high-mast tower lights near Cheyenne

WYDOT_High-mast-tower.jpgCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Traffic crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation completed the removal of four high-mast tower lights around Cheyenne on Friday, Jan. 22.

One tower was removed near the Round Top Road exit on Interstate 80 (mile marker 357), one near the Lincolnway exit of I-80 (mm 358), one at the Interstate 25 Port of Entry and one near the College Drive exit (mm 7) on I-25.

The towers were damaged in the region’s recent high wind events.

Nighttime motorists should stay alert through these areas, as they may not seem as brightly lit as usual until new lights can be installed.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

