Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Size to Surpass US$ 51.02 Bn by 2027

The global chemical vapor deposition market was valued at US$ 26.15 billion in 2019 and predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.5 % during period 2020 to 2027.



Chemical vapor deposition also known as CVD is a coating process that makes use of thermally persuaded chemical reactions at the surface of a heated substrate along with reagents delivered in gaseous state. CVD is a class of approaches in which a solid is developed by reaction of gaseous source supplies and produces effluent gas. There are multiple variations on the process depending on the pressure range at which it is accompanied, the sort of reactants, and technique to activate the reaction is used. CVD can also be carried out in an atomic layer deposition mode in that single layers of atoms are created at single time.

CVD has a number of recompenses over physical vapor deposition method. It is normally more conformal than physical vapor deposition as it covers uneven surface comparatively uniformly, tracking the morphology instead of causing in low-quality and thin coatings on vertical walls of the substrate like physical vapor deposition method. CVD employed source materials that flow in the process chamber from exterior reservoirs that can be restocked deprived of adulteration of the growth environment. It does not need high vacuum levels and can usually process substrates in greater batches compared with evaporation. Further, CVD is more lenient in terms of its easiness for precision in the process circumstances.

Growth Factors

At present, crucial trend of rising need for economical dressing tools for many industries is enhancing the scenarios of the CVD diamond market. These tools are utilized for many abrasive machining processes. Further, reactor scale engineering is projected to open new alluring opportunities for CVD market during years to come.

In the past few years electronics manufacturing sector has experienced tremendous growth and innovations. Despite the fact that a severe recession condition choked off the demand, large evolving nations leaped into the first tier of manufacturing markets. However the manufacturing rests critically important to both the established and emerging economies. The electronics manufacturing sector is certainly driven by positive regulatory framework for the private investments at the domestic level in countries like Mexico. Further, schemes such as “NITI Aayog” (Make in India Strategy for Electronics Products) in the emergent nations like India are some amongst the many important influences expected to drive the chemical vapor deposition market growth over the estimate period.

Report Highlights

In Asia Pacific, India is deliberated to have a promptly growing electronics system design manufacturing industry, in that way propelling the growth of CVD market in this region

Requirement for high capital investment for new entrants in the CVD technology market is new restricting the further market growth

Development of the initiated chemical vapor deposition technology is estimated to offer lucrative growth prospects to the market during next few years

Microelectronics application segment accounted 16% market share over forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific evolved as prominent market for largest regional chemical vapor deposition on account of firm growth of plentiful end-use industries in the region. This local market is principally driven by speedy urbanization in evolving markets and deep-rooted electronics manufacturing base in Taiwan, China, and Korea.

In 2019, North America appeared as second largest market for chemical vapor deposition market closely shadowed by Europe. An ascending trend in the semiconductor and solar industry of the North America region has compelled chemical vapor deposition demand substantially. Moreover, helpful governmental protocols for inspiring local level private investments are expected to offer a lift to region’s end-use businesses like semiconductors.

Key Players & Strategies

Some of the major competitive growth factors for CVD industry are technology up gradation and product innovations amid players for manufacturing high performance thin solid films. As a result, the key corporations commence frequent product inventions as per the industry dynamics and customer demand. Such progressions in certifying sustainability will give a vigorous push to demands in the CVD diamonds market. This will further more aid in improving business-to-business (B2B) sustainability claims to retail and distribution customers. Establishments who are contributing in such pilot audits are able to improve CVD diamonds with widespread range of metrics. Additionally, market participants are incorporating different experimental measurements, with front-line chemistry of gas mixture activation.

Some of the noticeable companies with sizable stakes in the CVD diamond market include sp3 Diamond Technologies, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Anglo American plc, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc., Diamond Materials GmbH, and Scio Diamond Technology Corp. CVD market is partially consolidated and some of the major companies dominate the industry in terms of market share. Some other key players in the market are IHI Ionbond AG, Applied Materials Inc., aVeeco Instruments Inc., ULVAC Inc., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, and others.

