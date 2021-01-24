Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,799 in the last 365 days.

California’s trial courts to get $25 million in funding to tackle COVID-19 backlog

Courts will get slices of the $25 million pie based on the portions of workload that hadn’t been disposed of during the pandemic from March through August 2020, compared to the same time frame in 2019.

Jan 23, 2021

You just read:

California’s trial courts to get $25 million in funding to tackle COVID-19 backlog

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.