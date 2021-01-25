Dana Sabraw takes the helm as chief judge of the Southern District of California

(Subscription required) The new chief judge of the Southern District of California said Friday that judges and their staff should be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "We should be given priority because of the work we do, the obligations we have under the Constitution and federal statute to move cases along efficiently," Chief Judge Dana M. Sabraw said.
