Gov. Spencer Cox stands by Utah’s vaccine distribution plan

January 25, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 24, 2021) – In response to a news article, Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement:

“Thanks to our partners — especially local health departments — Utah has administered 100% of the first doses we received seven days ago and we anticipate the same will be true for this week. Our first priority remains ensuring we administer every dose we receive as quickly as we can.

“Utah is now ranked ninth best in the nation for administering the doses that have been delivered in the state, according to a New York Times analysis. The state will continue to be open and transparent about our progress.”

The attached chart shows vaccination data as of today. For full information about Utah’s coronavirus response, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.

