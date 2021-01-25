HDOT NEWS RELEASE: TEMPORARY FULL CLOSURES OF KUHIO HIGHWAY NEAR KALIHIWAI BRIDGE, FEB. 2 – 4, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 25, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of temporary full closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near the Kalihiwai Bridge, on Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The closures are needed to safely install drape mesh on the upper slope as part of a federal aid project to stabilize the hillside above Kuhio Highway.

Each day, the temporary full closures will last approximately 30 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m., continuing hourly, and ending at 4 p.m. Thirty minutes at the top of each hour, starting at 9 a.m., will be utilized to clear traffic. The full closures are expected to start at the times in the table below.

Tuesday (2/2), Wednesday (2/3), and Thursday (2/4) 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

During project work hours, motorists in both directions on Kuhio Highway will be stopped as helicopters place the mesh on the slope above the highway. Should the work be canceled or modified, notice will go out via HDOT’s social media and notification system.

HDOT recommends motorists plan for delays on the scheduled work days. All work is weather permitting. Those interested in receiving notice of scheduled work and lane closures from HDOT on a weekly basis for your island/area can sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.