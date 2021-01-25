Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update #6: Governor Scott, Commissioners Levine and Pieciak To Be Tested Tuesday

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., and Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak will be tested tomorrow, January 26, 7 days following their last exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

If they test negative, they will end their quarantines. As noted on Friday, January 22, other impacted officials, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling, tested negative 7 days after their last exposure and ended their quarantines.

The Governor’s Office will provide another update tomorrow when test results for Scott, Levine and Pieciak have been returned.

