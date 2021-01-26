Milestone Auctions to offer unprecedented lineup of fresh-to-market, historically important firearms, Jan. 30

Colt single-action presentation Army Revolver, .45 caliber, one of four guns shipped on April 15, 1887 to Colt distributors Hartley & Graham of New York. Engraved by Cuno Helfricht or his shop to indicate presentation in 1892 to Jefferson D. Kurtz, former

Outstanding Berdan Sharps Model 1859 rifle, bore .52, one of the finest-condition rifles known of the approximately 2,000 shipped to Berdan in 1862. Extraordinary condition, all original in original Civil War-era rifle case, ID’d to James Baker of Ohio, w

Rare center-fire cartridge Le Mat revolver, 13mm/20 gauge, manufactured 1877-1883 in Belgium. Nine-shot fluted cylinder with 20-gauge shotgun in center. Very fine example with crisp action. One of five known examples. Estimate $18,000-$25,000

Huge and gruesome 18th-century hand-forged man trap, 55in wide with 17.5in spread of riveted teeth. Nearly identical to an example in a Lincoln, Illinois museum. Provenance: Phil Majerich collection. Estimate $2,500-$3,500