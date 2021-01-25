GTT INVESTOR DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) from May 5, 2016 through November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GTT Communications, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; (2) the Company’s previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; (3) inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company’s 10-Q quarterly reports; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com