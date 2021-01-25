Governor Abbott, Nexstar Inc. Announce Live Statewide Telecast Of 2021 “State Of The State” Address

January 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Nexstar Inc. today announced that Nexstar television stations across the state of Texas will carry a live telecast of Governor Abbott’s 2021 “State of the State” address on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The speech will air on 15 Nexstar television stations and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.

During the address, Governor Abbott will update Texans on the state’s response to COVID-19, highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his priorities for the 87th Legislature.

The address will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/SVEO-TV (NBC/CBS) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KTAL-TV (NBC) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV/KCIT-TV (NBC/FOX) in Amarillo, KLBK-TV/KAMC-TV (CBS/ABC) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KSAN-TV (NBC) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting their local Nexstar station website (see table below for more information).

“We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history, and this televised address is an occasion for every Texan to celebrate our state’s exceptionalism and recognize our shared goal for an even better Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Despite the challenges that America has endured over the past year, Texas remains a leader for the rest of the nation, and we have a duty to keep it that way. The 87th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to solve the challenges facing our state on behalf of every Texan. Working together to serve the people of Texas, we will put the Lone Star State on a path towards a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous future for all.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s 2021 “State of the State” Address – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

WHEN: Monday, February 1, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m CT

Governor Abbott’s speech will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the address by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.