Governor Abbott, TDEM Announce Expansion Of COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Austin

January 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has expanded the COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin. Since opening on January 6th with 9 infusion chairs, the Austin Regional Infusion Center (RIC) has treated 279 patients. With added support provided by TDEM, including 24 additional infusion chairs, staff, and medical equipment, the infusion center will be able to increase capacity to treat a greater number of COVID-19 patients each day. In collaboration with Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s Healthcare, this regional infusion center will be provided a regular supply of monoclonal antibody therapy to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor. 

"Expanding this infusion center will help us treat our most vulnerable in the central Texas region," said Governor Abbott. "These treatments are essential in our fight to keep hospitalizations down and save lives, and I am grateful to our state and local partners for working collaboratively to expand this infusion center."

The infusion center was established through a partnership between TDEM, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Travis County, the City of Austin and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council. For additional information about the Austin Regional Infusion Center visit: http://catrac.org/infusioncenter/

