State Of Texas Establishes Alternate Care Site In Lubbock To Expand Hospital Capacity

January 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System, has established an Alternate Care Site in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity in the region. Opening today at the former Grace Medical Center, the facility will provide the South Plains with additional hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical personnel to assist with the region’s COVID-19 response. The facility has a capacity of 20 beds and can expand to more beds if needed.

"Thank you to our partners in Lubbock County, the city of Lubbock, as well as the hospital systems, for working alongside the State of Texas to establish this facility," said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and lower hospitalizations, the State will continue to provide the resources and support necessary to keep Texans safe.”