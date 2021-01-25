Governor Abbott Announces $16.3 Million In Grants To Texas Military Communities

January 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new round of grants totaling $16.3 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

"Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”

The following entities will receive FY2020-2021 DEAAG reimbursements:

Austin Community College – $4,985,070; Software Factory and Innovation Center with Army Futures Command

Val Verde County – $2,465,447; airfield lighting update at Laughlin Air Force Base

City of El Paso – $4,500,000; aquifer storage and recharge supporting Fort Bliss

City of Abilene – $1,888,700; flight line security at Dyess Air Force Base

City of Corpus Christi – $901,952; replace natural gas system at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Val Verde County – $1,576,433.; additional aircraft sunshades at Laughlin Air Force Base

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.