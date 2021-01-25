Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 25, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 25th will include the following:

Note: You will be notified of public events as they are scheduled.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 19, 2021, included:

Tuesday, January 19

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Conway Medical Center’s Remote Vaccination Site in Socastee, 6010 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Roper St. Francis Remote Drive-thru vaccination, North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, January 20

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, National Guard, and South Carolina Congressional Delegation regarding vaccine distribution.

10:02 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:20 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:40 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:13 PM: Call with a South Carolina business leader.

Thursday, January 21

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Homebuilders Association of Greenville’s Market Forecast Luncheon, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Room 202BC, Greenville, S.C.

1:23 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Trinity on Laurens, a CVS vaccination clinic at a long-term care facility, 213 Laurens Street NW, Aiken, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited a local CVS Pharmacy for a vaccine distribution, 1041 York Street NE, Aiken, S.C.

3:12 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:45 PM: Gov. McMaster visited Aiken Regional Medical Center’s Aiken Surgery Center, 4211 Trolley Line Road, Aiken, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the 2021 National Academy Associates’ Statewide Law Enforcement Executive Meeting, State Museum, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 22

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

10:41 AM: Agency call.

10:48 AM: Agency call.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Piedmont Medical Center who announced the opening of their off-site mass vaccination site, Rock Hill – Piedmont Medical Center, 2301 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Hilton Head Hospital, 25 Hospital Center Boulevard, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Saturday, January 23

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

10:01 AM: Agency call.

11:18 AM: Policy call.

11:59 AM: Agency call.

Sunday, January 24

2:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:38 PM: Policy call.

