Catch-and-keep trout fishing begins Feb. 1 at Sedalia park

Sedalia, Mo. – Anglers can catch and keep rainbow trout at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Pond starting Monday, Feb. 1. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout last autumn. Anglers fished for them on a catch-and-release basis. But starting Feb. 1, anglers with proper permits can keep up to four trout.

Also on Feb. 1, anglers may begin using scented lures and natural baits. Though fly fishing and spin fishing remain options.

MDC stocked the trout in partnership with the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. Trout are not native to Missouri, although MDC has stocked them in some spring-fed streams in the Ozarks. But the pond water cools enough in winter to support them. MDC’s winter trout program gives anglers a chance to catch trout a short drive from home.

All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit. Anglers keeping fish must have a Missouri Trout Permit.

Information about fishing at Liberty Park Pond is available by calling MDC’s Sedalia Office, 660-530-5500. For more information on winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.

