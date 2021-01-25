Anglers can catch and keep trout Feb. 1 at two St. Joseph lakes stocked by MDC

St. Joseph, Mo. – Anglers who enjoy winter fishing will be able to catch and keep trout at two St. Joseph Lakes starting Monday, Feb. 1. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout last autumn in Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond for a catch and release fishing opportunity. But starting Feb. 1, anglers with the proper permits can keep up to four trout.

Rainbow trout are not native to the area but in winter the water is cold enough to support them. MDC’s winter trout program provides anglers a chance to enjoy a hard-fighting fish close to home. Starting Feb. 1, anglers may use scented lures and natural baits as well as unscented artificial lures.

MDC stocked trout in Krug Park in partnership with the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities Department. The trout in Everyday Pond were stocked in partnership with Missouri Western State University. The pan-sized trout are raised at MDC’s Bennett Spring and Chesapeake fish hatcheries. MDC stocked 1,200 trout in Krug Park Lagoon and about 800 in Everyday Pond. A few lunkers were also released, broodstock no longer needed at the hatcheries.

Anglers are reminded that fishing for warm-water species such as catfish and bluegill is catch and release year-round at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond. But trout may be kept after Feb. 1. Anglers should always review the signage at waters where they are fishing for specific regulations.

All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit. Anglers who wish to keep trout must also have a valid Missouri Trout Permit.

For information about winter trout fishing at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond, call MDC’s St. Joseph office at 816-271-3100.