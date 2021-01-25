Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,756 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Dan Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Jan. 25: Keeping Everyone Safe at the Capitol

There have been a lot of questions about safety protocols at the Capitol this year, as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into its second year. Rest assured, there are a lot of great people working hard to make sure every precaution is taken to not only keep everyone safe, but to keep things moving as flawlessly as possible during these trying times.

As people may expect, most of the usual ceremonies and events have either been cancelled for this year, or are virtual events, when possible. There were not nearly as many visitors on the first day of session as there usually are, which points to people understanding the need to stay home and wait for another day.

As for visiting the Capitol, it is best to call ahead, if you plan to see a specific state senator or representative. There is not a mask mandate inside the Capitol, but some individual offices ask those who want to come in to be wearing a mask.

This is an ongoing situation. I think most of us are starting to get used to wearing a mask and understand the need for them. Unfortunately, it does not look like the pandemic is nearing completion. Hopefully, with the coronavirus vaccinations continuing to be given, we will start to see the first real relief from this pandemic in the near future, at which point life may start to return to normal. Until then, we will keep helping our family and friends navigate this unusual time in our history.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

You just read:

Sen. Dan Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Jan. 25: Keeping Everyone Safe at the Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.