Sen. Dan Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Jan. 25: Keeping Everyone Safe at the Capitol

There have been a lot of questions about safety protocols at the Capitol this year, as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into its second year. Rest assured, there are a lot of great people working hard to make sure every precaution is taken to not only keep everyone safe, but to keep things moving as flawlessly as possible during these trying times.

As people may expect, most of the usual ceremonies and events have either been cancelled for this year, or are virtual events, when possible. There were not nearly as many visitors on the first day of session as there usually are, which points to people understanding the need to stay home and wait for another day.

As for visiting the Capitol, it is best to call ahead, if you plan to see a specific state senator or representative. There is not a mask mandate inside the Capitol, but some individual offices ask those who want to come in to be wearing a mask.

This is an ongoing situation. I think most of us are starting to get used to wearing a mask and understand the need for them. Unfortunately, it does not look like the pandemic is nearing completion. Hopefully, with the coronavirus vaccinations continuing to be given, we will start to see the first real relief from this pandemic in the near future, at which point life may start to return to normal. Until then, we will keep helping our family and friends navigate this unusual time in our history.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.