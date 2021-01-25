Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Fourth Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $3.13 for 2020, a 13% increase over 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.94, a 24% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Deposits grew from $7.53 billion to $9.98 billion year-over-year, or 32%
  • Book value per share increased to $18.41, a 17% increase year-over-year
  • Cash dividend increased from $0.175 to $0.20 cents per quarter, a 14% increase
  • Opened new Venice, Florida office in January 2021

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are thankful to have had the opportunity to assist so many of our clients during this pandemic and have worked to support them through a year of difficult circumstances. We are pleased that we were able to build new customer relationships during the pandemic; customers who came to ServisFirst Bank needing a responsive and dedicated banking partner. I am proud of our team’s performance and dedication to our mission.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “We are pleased to report record earnings in 2020. Given the uneven economic conditions and the unanticipated challenges that the pandemic presented, we maintained a strong commitment to hard work and to provide excellent service to our customers.”

 
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)
                                     
    Period Ending
December 31, 2020		   Period Ending
September 30, 2020		   % Change
From Period
Ending
September 30,
2020 to Period
Ending
December 31,
2020		   Period Ending
December 31, 2019		   % Change
From Period
Ending
December 31,
2019 to Period
Ending
December 31,
2020
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                                    
Net Income   $ 50,981     $ 43,362     18   %   $ 41,037     24 %
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 50,949     $ 43,362     17   %   $ 41,005     24 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.94     $ 0.80     18   %   $ 0.76     24 %
                                     
Return on Average Assets     1.74 %     1.54 %           1.80 %      
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     20.78 %     18.43 %           19.75 %      
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,273,944       54,232,965             54,149,554        
                                     
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                                    
Net Income   $ 169,569                   $ 149,243     14 %
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders   $ 169,506                   $ 149,180     14 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 3.13                   $ 2.76     13 %
Return on Average Assets     1.59 %                   1.73 %      
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity     18.55 %                   19.15 %      
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding     54,219,037                     54,103,074        
                                     
BALANCE SHEET                                    
Total Assets   $ 11,932,654     $ 11,394,874     5   %   $ 8,947,653     33 %
Loans     8,465,688       8,508,554     (1 ) %     7,261,451     17 %
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits     2,788,772       2,762,814     1   %     1,749,879     59 %
Total Deposits     9,975,724       9,673,783     3   %     7,530,433     32 %
Stockholders' Equity     992,852       949,589     5   %     842,682     18 %
                                     

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $51.0 million and $50.9 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $41.0 million for the same quarter in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.77 and $0.76, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.74% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 20.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.80% and 19.75%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $85.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $75.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.27% compared to 3.14% in the third quarter of 2020 and 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $7.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 contributed to 35 basis points of loan yield increase, compared to $4.0 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the third quarter, or 19 basis points.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $8.46 billion, an increase of $99.5 million, or 5% annualized, over average loans of $8.37 billion for the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 19%, over average loans of $7.10 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. We originated over 4,900 PPP loans during 2020 for a total of $1.05 billion. Excluding PPP loans, average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $7.46 billion, an increase of $146.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of $356.4 million, or 5%, over average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $9.84 billion, an increase of $371.5 million, or 16% annualized, over average total deposits of $9.47 billion for the third quarter of 2020, and an increase of $2.16 billion, or 28%, over average total deposits of $7.68 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of eight basis points compared to 0.29% for the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 29 basis points compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.41%, a 13 basis-point decrease compared to 0.54% for the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of five basis points compared to 0.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The CARES Act, passed into law on March 27, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, allowed companies to delay their adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit loss methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. We elected to delay adoption of ASU 2016-13 until the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. Based on prevailing economic conditions and forecasts as of the January 1, 2020 adoption date, we recorded a net $2 million decrease in our allowance for credit losses for CECL adoption effective at January 1, 2020. This decrease is the result of implementing a more quantitative methodology along with the loan portfolio consisting primarily of commercial loans with generally short contractual maturities. The allowance for credit losses for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans was 1.04%. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loan losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2020 and 1.05% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans under the CECL methodology was 1.16% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.24% and 1.05% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, under the incurred loss model. We recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 19%, to $8.2 million from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Deposit service charges increased $165,000, or 9%, to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.7 million, or 123%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage loan origination volumes increased approximately 94% during the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Credit card revenue, net of awards, decreased $978,000, or 52%, to $913,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Credit card awards accruals were increased by $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. A majority of these accruals will be paid out to customers in January 2021. The amount of spend on purchase cards increased $29.1 million while the amount of spend on business credit cards increased $3.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Purchase card spend carries lower profit margins than credit cards due to their higher rebates. Income on life insurance policies increased $241,000, or 17%, to $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. We purchased $40.0 million in BOLI contracts in July of 2020 and another $20.5 million in November of 2020. The November 2020 BOLI contracts include endorsement split dollar agreements entered into with certain of our executives, as well as policies with respect to certain of our other employees. Other income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $188,000, or 41%, to $643,000 from $455,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. On May 4, 2020 we bought an interest rate cap with a term of three years and a notional amount of $300 million. The cap is tied to one-month LIBOR with a strike rate of 0.50%. We wrote down the value of the cap by $61,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 and by $781,000 year-to-date through other income and are amortizing the fee paid to our counterparty over the life of the cap.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $2.7 million, or 10%, to $28.2 million from $25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $1.6 million, or 6%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 9%, to $15.0 million from $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and was flat on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees was 493 as of December 31, 2020 compared to 486 as of September 30, 2020 and 500 as of December 31, 2019. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $341,000, or 15%, to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Third party processing expenses increased $242,000, or 8%, to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Professional services expense increased $85,000, or 7%, to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $195,000, or 17%, to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $37,000 to $140,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $103,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $509,000, or 13%, to $4.4 million from $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $773,000, or 21%, on a linked-quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 28.11% during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 30.83% during the fourth quarter of 2019 and compared to 28.50% during the third quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense increased $4.6 million, or 44%, to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate was 22.56% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 20.05% for the fourth quarter of 2019. State of Alabama tax credit investments matured at the end of 2019, causing our state credit amounts to decrease from $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 to $132,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 of $170,000 and $297,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

      December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Book value per share - GAAP   $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98     $ 16.38     $ 15.71  
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP     992,852       949,589       914,588       881,885       842,682  
  Adjustments:                                        
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,908       13,976       14,043       14,111       14,179  
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP   $ 978,944     $ 935,613     $ 900,545     $ 867,775     $ 828,503  
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP   $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72     $ 16.12     $ 15.45  
                                           
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP     8.32 %     8.33 %     8.31 %     9.42 %     9.42 %
Total assets - GAAP   $ 11,927,955     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195     $ 9,364,882     $ 8,947,653  
  Adjustments:                                        
  Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset     13,908       13,976       14,043       14,111       14,179  
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP   $ 11,914,047     $ 11,380,898     $ 10,998,152     $ 9,350,771     $ 8,933,474  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP     8.22 %     8.22 %     8.19 %     9.28 %     9.27 %
                                         

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2020, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
dmange@servisfirstbank.com

                                         
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)                                        
(In thousands except share and per share data)                                        
    4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                                        
Interest income   $ 101,065     $ 96,110     $ 95,080     $ 96,767     $ 98,187  
Interest expense     8,984       11,028       11,846       19,127       22,410  
Net interest income     92,081       85,082       83,234       77,640       75,777  
Provision for loan losses     6,283       12,284       10,283       13,584       5,884  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     85,798       72,798       72,951       64,056       69,893  
Non-interest income     8,237       8,172       7,033       6,674       6,936  
Non-interest expense     28,202       26,573       28,816       27,920       25,503  
Income before income tax     65,833       54,397       51,168       42,810       51,326  
Provision for income tax     14,852       11,035       10,720       8,032       10,289  
Net income     50,981       43,362       40,448       34,778       41,037  
Preferred stock dividends     32       -       31       -       32  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 50,949     $ 43,362     $ 40,417     $ 34,778     $ 41,005  
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.65     $ 0.77  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.64     $ 0.76  
Average diluted shares outstanding     54,273,944       54,232,965       54,194,506       54,167,414       54,149,554  
                                         
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                                        
Total assets   $ 11,932,654     $ 11,394,874     $ 11,012,195     $ 9,364,882     $ 8,947,653  
Loans     8,465,688       8,508,544       8,315,375       7,568,836       7,261,451  
Debt securities     886,938       913,299       856,378       827,032       759,649  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits     2,788,772       2,762,814       2,678,893       1,925,626       1,749,879  
Total deposits     9,975,724       9,673,783       9,342,918       7,832,655       7,530,433  
Borrowings     64,748       64,719       64,715       64,707       64,703  
Stockholders' equity   $ 992,852     $ 949,589     $ 914,588     $ 881,885     $ 842,682  
                                         
Shares outstanding     53,943,751       53,915,245       53,874,276       53,844,009       53,623,740  
Book value per share   $ 18.41     $ 17.61     $ 16.98     $ 16.38     $ 15.71  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.15     $ 17.35     $ 16.72     $ 16.12     $ 15.45  
                                         
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                                        
Net interest margin     3.27 %     3.14 %     3.32 %     3.58 %     3.47 %
Return on average assets     1.74 %     1.54 %     1.55 %     1.54 %     1.80 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity     20.78 %     18.43 %     18.40 %     16.23 %     19.75 %
Efficiency ratio     28.11 %     28.50 %     31.92 %     33.11 %     30.83 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets     1.00 %     0.98 %     1.15 %     1.29 %     1.17 %
                                         
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                                        
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.52 %     11.24 %     11.26 %     10.68 %     10.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.52 %     11.25 %     11.27 %     10.68 %     10.50 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.22 %     13.10 %     13.27 %     12.54 %     12.31 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.23 %     8.22 %     8.46 %     9.56 %     9.13 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)     8.22 %     8.22 %     8.19 %     9.28 %     9.27 %
                                         
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.
 


                   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)                  
(Dollars in thousands)                  
        December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   % Change
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 93,655     $ 78,618     19   %
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions     2,115,985       451,509     369   %
Federal funds sold     1,771       100,473     (98 ) %
  Cash and cash equivalents     2,211,411       630,600     251   %
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     886,688       759,399     17   %
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at December 31, 2020 and 2019)     250       250     -   %
Mortgage loans held for sale     14,425       6,312     129   %
Loans     8,465,688       7,261,451     17   %
Less allowance for loan losses     (87,942 )     (76,584 )   15   %
  Loans, net     8,377,746       7,184,867     17   %
Premises and equipment, net     54,969       56,496     (3 ) %
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets     13,908       14,179     (2 ) %
Other assets     373,256       295,550     26   %
  Total assets   $ 11,932,654     $ 8,947,653     33   %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
  Non-interest-bearing   $ 2,788,772     $ 1,749,879     59   %
  Interest-bearing     7,186,952       5,780,554     24   %
    Total deposits     9,975,724       7,530,433     32   %
Federal funds purchased     851,545       470,749     81   %
Other borrowings     64,748       64,703     -   %
Other liabilities     47,785       39,086     22   %
  Total liabilities     10,939,802       8,104,971     35   %
Stockholders' equity:                  
  Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at                  
    December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019     -       -        
  Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,943,751 shares                  
    issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, and 53,623,740 shares issued and outstanding                  
    at December 31, 2019     54       54     -   %
  Additional paid-in capital     223,856       219,766     2   %
  Retained earnings     748,224       616,611     21   %
  Accumulated other comprehensive income     20,218       5,749     252   %
    Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.     992,352       842,180     18   %
  Noncontrolling interest     500       502     -   %
    Total stockholders' equity     992,852       842,682     18   %
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 11,932,654     $ 8,947,653     33   %
                           


                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                      
(In thousands except per share data)                              
      Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2020   2019
   2020   2019
Interest income:                              
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 94,332     $ 89,407     $ 362,664     $ 354,308  
  Taxable securities     6,018       4,702       22,122       17,008  
  Nontaxable securities     129       274       739       1,429  
  Federal funds sold     5       1,053       332       6,038  
  Other interest and dividends     581       2,751       3,165       12,020  
  Total interest income     101,065       98,187       389,022       390,803  
Interest expense:                              
  Deposits     7,853       19,786       45,230       90,958  
  Borrowed funds     1,131       2,624       5,755       12,200  
  Total interest expense     8,984       22,410       50,985       103,158  
  Net interest income     92,081       75,777       338,037       287,645  
Provision for loan losses     6,283       5,884       42,434       22,638  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     85,798       69,893       295,603       265,007  
Non-interest income:                              
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,971       1,806       7,528       7,029  
  Mortgage banking     3,050       1,366       8,747       4,361  
  Credit card income     913       1,891       5,916       7,076  
  Securities (losses) gains     -       (1 )     -       27  
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,660       1,419       6,310       3,745  
  Other operating income     643       455       1,615       1,744  
  Total non-interest income     8,237       6,936       30,116       23,982  
Non-interest expense:                              
  Salaries and employee benefits     14,970       13,680       61,414       57,783  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,680       2,339       10,070       9,272  
  Third party processing and other services     3,418       3,176       13,778       11,234  
  Professional services     1,248       1,163       4,242       4,235  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments     1,366       1,171       4,354       2,975  
  Other real estate owned expense     140       103       2,163       415  
  Other operating expense     4,380       3,871       15,490       16,214  
  Total non-interest expense     28,202       25,503       111,511       102,128  
  Income before income tax     65,833       51,326       214,208       186,861  
Provision for income tax     14,852       10,289       44,639       37,618  
  Net income     50,981       41,037       169,569       149,243  
  Dividends on preferred stock     32       32       63       63  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 50,949     $ 41,005     $ 169,506     $ 149,180  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.94     $ 0.77     $ 3.15     $ 2.79  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.94     $ 0.76     $ 3.13     $ 2.76  
                                 


                                         
LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)                                        
(In thousands)                                        
                                           
      4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 3,295,900     $ 3,466,189     $ 3,498,627     $ 2,771,307     $ 2,696,210  
Real estate - construction     593,614       530,919       544,586       548,578       521,392  
Real estate - mortgage:                                        
  Owner-occupied commercial     1,693,428       1,725,222       1,634,495       1,678,532       1,587,478  
  1-4 family mortgage     711,692       671,841       665,883       675,870       644,188  
  Other mortgage     2,106,184       2,056,549       1,911,384       1,834,137       1,747,394  
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage     4,511,304       4,453,612       4,211,762       4,188,539       3,979,060  
Consumer     64,870       57,834       60,400       60,412       64,789  
Total loans   $ 8,465,688     $ 8,508,554     $ 8,315,375     $ 7,568,836     $ 7,261,451  
                                         


                                   
SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                                  
(Dollars in thousands)                                  
        4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
Allowance for loan losses:                                        
Beginning balance   $ 92,440       $ 91,507       $ 85,414       $ 76,584       $ 77,192    
  Impact of Adoption of ASC 326     (2,000 )       -         -         -         -    
Loans charged off:                                        
  Commercial financial and agricultural     8,792         11,146         1,358         2,640         4,742    
  Real estate - construction     202         -         376         454         -    
  Real estate - mortgage     -         200         2,520         1,678         1,689    
  Consumer     38         44         62         58         139    
    Total charge offs     9,032         11,390         4,316         4,830         6,570    
Recoveries:                                        
  Commercial financial and agricultural     94         12         84         62         51    
  Real estate - construction     30         -         1         1         1    
  Real estate - mortgage     114         12         13         1         2    
  Consumer     13         15         28         12         24    
    Total recoveries     251         39         126         76         78    
  Net charge-offs     8,781         11,351         4,190         4,754         6,492    
  Provision for loan losses     6,283         12,284         10,283         13,584         5,884    
  Ending balance   $ 87,942       $ 92,440       $ 91,507       $ 85,414       $ 76,584    
                                             
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.04   %     -         -         -         -    
  Allowance for credit losses to total average                                        
    loans     1.04   %     -         -         -         -    
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     -         1.09   %     1.10   %     1.13   %     1.05   %
  Allowance for loan losses to total average                                        
    loans     -         1.11   %     1.10   %     1.16   %     1.08   %
  Net charge-offs to total average loans     0.41   %     0.54   %     0.20   %     0.26   %     0.36   %
  Provision for credit losses to total average                                        
    loans     0.30   %     -         -         -         -    
  Provision for loan losses to total average                                        
    loans     -         0.58   %     0.50   %     0.74   %     0.33   %
  Nonperforming assets:                                        
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 13,973       $ 21,675       $ 16,881       $ 28,914       $ 30,091    
    Loans 90+ days past due and accruing     4,981         4,898         5,133         4,954         6,021    
    Other real estate owned and                                        
    repossessed assets     6,497         6,976         6,537         7,448         8,178    
  Total   $ 25,451       $ 33,549       $ 28,551       $ 41,316       $ 44,290    
                                             
  Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.22   %     0.31   %     0.26   %     0.45   %     0.50   %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.21   %     0.29   %     0.26   %     0.44   %     0.50   %
  Nonperforming assets to earning assets     0.22   %     0.30   %     0.26   %     0.45   %     0.50   %
  Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans     629.37   %     -         -         -         -    
  Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     -         426.48   %     542.07   %     295.41   %     254.51   %
                                             
  Restructured accruing loans   $ 818       $ 1,800       $ 975       $ 975       $ 625    
                                             
  Restructured accruing loans to total loans     0.01   %     0.02   %     0.01   %     0.01   %     0.01   %
                                             
  TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)                          
  (In thousands)                                
        4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
  Beginning balance:   $ 2,738       $ 1,568       $ 2,367       $ 3,330       $ 11,248    
    Additions     -         1,182         -         350         250    
    Net (paydowns) / advances     (619 )       (12 )       (12 )       (232 )       (3,481 )  
    Charge-offs     (535 )       -         (412 )       (1,081 )       (1,333 )  
    Transfer to OREO     (151 )       -         (375 )       -         (3,354 )  
  Ending balance   $ 1,433       $ 2,738       $ 1,568       $ 2,367       $ 3,330    
                                                     


                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)                      
(In thousands except per share data)                      
      4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
Interest income:                                      
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 94,332     $ 89,564     $ 89,383     $ 89,385     $ 89,407  
  Taxable securities     6,018       5,858       5,092       5,154       4,702  
  Nontaxable securities     129       166       211       233       274  
  Federal funds sold     5       16       34       277       1,053  
  Other interest and dividends     581       506       360       1,718       2,751  
  Total interest income     101,065       96,110       95,080       96,767       98,187  
Interest expense:                                      
  Deposits     7,853       9,876       10,756       16,745       19,786  
  Borrowed funds     1,131       1,152       1,090       2,382       2,624  
  Total interest expense     8,984       11,028       11,846       19,127       22,410  
  Net interest income     92,081       85,082       83,234       77,640       75,777  
Provision for loan losses     6,283       12,284       10,283       13,584       5,884  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     85,798       72,798       72,951       64,056       69,893  
Non-interest income:                                      
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,971       1,818       1,823       1,916       1,806  
  Mortgage banking     3,050       2,519       2,107       1,071       1,366  
  Credit card income     913       1,840       1,398       1,765       1,891  
  Securities losses     -       -       -       -       (1 )
  Increase in cash surrender value life insurance     1,660       1,733       1,464       1,453       1,419  
  Other operating income     643       262       241       469       455  
  Total non-interest income     8,237       8,172       7,033       6,674       6,936  
Non-interest expense:                                      
  Salaries and employee benefits     14,970       14,994       15,792       15,658       13,680  
  Equipment and occupancy expense     2,680       2,556       2,434       2,400       2,339  
  Third party processing and other services     3,418       3,281       3,622       3,457       3,176  
  Professional services     1,248       955       1,091       948       1,163  
  FDIC and other regulatory assessments (credits)     1,366       1,061       595       1,332       1,171  
  Other real estate owned expense     140       119       1,303       601       103  
  Other operating expense     4,380       3,607       3,979       3,524       3,871  
  Total non-interest expense     28,202       26,573       28,816       27,920       25,503  
  Income before income tax     65,833       54,397       51,168       42,810       51,326  
Provision for income tax     14,852       11,035       10,720       8,032       10,289  
  Net income     50,981       43,362       40,448       34,778       41,037  
  Dividends on preferred stock     32       -       31       -       32  
  Net income available to common stockholders   $ 50,949     $ 43,362     $ 40,417     $ 34,778     $ 41,005  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.65     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.94     $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.64     $ 0.76  
                                         


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
                                                                     
            4th Quarter 2020   3rd Quarter 2020   2nd Quarter 2020   1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019
            Average Balance   Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Yield /
Rate
Assets:                                                            
Interest-earning assets:                                                            
  Loans, net of unearned income (1)                                                            
    Taxable   $ 8,435,237   4.43 %   $ 8,335,087   4.26 %   $ 8,301,775   4.31 %   $ 7,328,594   4.89 %   $ 7,066,576   5.00 %
    Tax-exempt (2)     29,393   4.11       30,068   4.14       31,929   4.12       32,555   4.04       35,563   4.00  
      Total loans, net of                                                            
        unearned income     8,464,630   4.43       8,365,155   4.26       8,333,704   4.31       7,361,149   4.88       7,102,139   4.99  
  Mortgage loans held for sale     19,459   1.37       20,053   1.41       13,278   2.09       4,282   2.16       6,505   2.44  
  Debt securities:                                                            
    Taxable     862,333   2.79       820,526   2.86       761,575   2.67       750,413   2.75       670,732   2.81  
    Tax-exempt (2)     25,542   2.43       31,880   2.51       38,201   2.62       44,029   2.33       50,825   2.17  
      Total securities (3)     887,875   2.78       852,406   2.84       799,776   2.67       794,442   2.72       721,557   2.76  
  Federal funds sold     16,306   0.12       41,884   0.15       83,274   0.16       105,423   1.06       238,927   1.75  
  Interest-bearing balances with banks     1,837,249   0.13       1,500,563   0.13       849,549   0.17       469,199   1.47       602,755   1.81  
  Total interest-earning assets   $ 11,225,519   3.58 %   $ 10,780,061   3.55 %   $ 10,079,581   3.80 %   $ 8,734,495   4.46 %   $ 8,671,883   4.49 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                            
  Cash and due from banks     91,258           75,065           76,212           66,140           70,381      
  Net premises and equipment     56,315           56,799           57,446           58,066           57,986      
  Allowance for loan losses, accrued                                                            
    interest and other assets     308,251           281,196           248,702           241,479           233,885      
      Total assets   $ 11,681,343         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941         $ 9,100,180         $ 9,034,135      
                                                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                            
  Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
  Checking   $ 1,197,908   0.23 %   $ 1,077,595   0.31 %   $ 992,848   0.35 %   $ 956,803   0.57 %   $ 961,258   0.69 %
  Savings     86,259   0.18       82,671   0.36       72,139   0.42       67,380   0.50       62,311   0.53  
  Money market     4,933,285   0.31       4,739,566   0.44       4,285,907   0.52       4,061,286   1.10       4,189,283   1.34  
  Time deposits     810,675   1.59       841,378   1.78       877,448   1.95       805,924   2.09       712,155   2.15  
    Total interest-bearing deposits     7,028,127   0.44       6,741,210   0.58       6,228,342   0.69       5,891,393   1.14       5,925,007   1.32  
  Federal funds purchased     752,765   0.22       682,971   0.22       572,990   0.22       492,638   1.31       420,066   1.74  
  Other borrowings     64,717   4.41       64,717   4.78       64,711   4.85       64,707   4.85       64,698   4.79  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 7,845,609   0.46 %   $ 7,488,898   0.59 %   $ 6,866,043   0.69 %   $ 6,448,738   1.19 %   $ 6,409,771   1.39 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                            
  Non-interest-bearing                                                            
    checking     2,813,095           2,728,513           2,646,030           1,749,671           1,759,671      
  Other liabilities     47,290           39,537           69,061           39,801           41,112      
  Stockholders' equity     956,847           917,626           862,500           853,800           818,320      
  Accumulated other comprehensive                                                            
    income     18,502           18,547           18,307           8,170           5,261      
      Total liabilities and                                                            
        stockholders' equity   $ 11,681,343         $ 11,193,121         $ 10,461,941         $ 9,100,180         $ 9,034,135      
Net interest spread         3.12 %         2.96 %         3.11 %         3.27 %         3.10 %
Net interest margin         3.27 %         3.14 %         3.32 %         3.58 %         3.47 %
                                                                     
(1) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
(2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.
   

