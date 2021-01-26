GridRewards™ Honored as “Energy Efficiency Product of the Year” By Consumer Technology Association® (CTA) at CES®
EINPresswire.com/ -- GridRewards™, developed by AI technology solutions leader Logical Buildings, has received a coveted Mark of Excellence Award for “Energy Efficiency Product of the Year 2021” from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the country’s premier trade association representing the $422 billion U.S. consumer technology industry. The awards were announced at the all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES)®, January 13, 2021.
“CES® is the most influential tech event in the industry,” points out Jeffrey Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings. “It is a global stage for innovation and proving ground for breakthrough technologies. Owned and produced by CTA®, the conference reflects every aspect of the tech sector. It’s where the world's biggest brands do business and the sharpest innovators hit the stage.”
GridRewards™ is a free app that enables consumers to earn cash rewards and lower monthly utility bills through leveraging Con Edison’s smart meter technology. In addition to impressive financial benefits, GridRewards™ promotes sustainability by guiding users on ways to reduce the electric load on the grid and help decarbonize their communities.
Adds David Klatt, COO, Logical Buildings, “This is an exceptional honor from an organization that advocates for responsible technology and innovation worldwide. With more than three million smart meters already in use in the greater New York metropolitan area, we anticipate consumers using our app will continue to enjoy significant earnings and savings, while contributing to a cleaner environment.”
GridRewards™ is interoperable with consumer electronics and smart home devices. Created for ease of use, the first-of-its-kind app features appealing graphics, accessible guides, and may be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. It is estimated that smart meter customers using GridRewards™ can receive cash rewards of up to 20 percent of their annual energy bills.
About Logical Buildings
Logical Buildings is a smart building technology software developer, IoT and DER systems integrator, and smart building services provider. Integration of Logical Buildings’ products and services in large multifamily, commercial, industrial, and manufacturing properties are recognized for reducing operating expenses, generating revenue from existing mechanical equipment, and enabling wireless connectivity. Its Smartkit AI, Smart Building AI IoT platform and software analytics, and EPAX Energy Procurement Advisory and Execution software platforms are contracted to owners and operators of more than 200 million square feet nationwide. Logical Buildings introduced the consumer based GridRewards™ in a pilot program in summer 2020 and launched the app this past fall. www.logicalbuildings.com
Linda Alexander
Linda Alexander
