N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet February 9

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, February 9. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serves as staff to the Commission and enforces rules the Commission adopts.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commission members will review the status of proposed new Commissioners and Discussion and approval the 2020 Oil and Gas Commission Annual Report. See the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Who: Oil and Gas Commission Meeting

When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 9

Where: Virtual meeting address:

Meeting Password: NCOGCQ12021

Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Meeting Number (Access Code): 178 224 3176