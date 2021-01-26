OfferMarket Launches Real Estate Marketplace, Auctions In Pennsylvania

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OfferMarket, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace, has launched in Pennsylvania.

Off-Market Deals in Altoona, Eldred, Hazleton, Johnstown, Greater Pittsburgh (Washington) and Towanda

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, OfferMarket, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace, announced the launch of their low cost transaction service in Pennsylvania. The company’s real estate auction platform promotes buyer competition, reduces transaction costs and delivers faster closing times.

“I contacted OfferMarket with a bit of skepticism and very little expectation of selling my property but, within only 3 days, they had several prospective buyers inspecting the home. Very fortunately, one put in an offer which was [17% above] my asking price. From then on, their handling of the process was superb. We closed on the scheduled date. I would (and will) recommend them to anyone that I encounter who has a property to sell.” - Tony Santaniello from Scranton, PA

Instead of being charged high commissions and expected to pay for costly repairs, sellers create free as-is listings on OfferMarket and are connected with qualified buyers who use OfferMarket's managed closing service (forms, title work). OfferMarket only charges a low fixed fee -- $1,250 to $5,000 -- to the buyer at closing. The company, headquartered in Baltimore, has active deals throughout Pennsylvania ranging from fix and flip to turnkey rental properties and land:

137 Wellington Ave, Washington, PA 15301 (duplex)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/137-Wellington-Ave-Washington-PA-15301

1158 Castle Hill Rd, Towanda, PA 18848 (double-wide, land, active natural gas royalties)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/1158-Castle-Hill-Rd-Towanda-PA-18848-USA

2821 6th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 (single family)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/2821-6th-Ave-Altoona-PA-16602-USA

536 W Diamond Ave, Hazleton, PA 18201 (single family)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/536-W-Diamond-Avenue-Hazleton-PA-18201-USA

714-714 1/2 Somerset St Johnstown, PA 15901 (triplex)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/714-714-1-2-Somerset-St-Johnstown-PA-15901-USA

31 Mechanic St, Eldred, PA 16731 (single family)
https://www.offermarket.us/listings/31-Mechanic-St-Eldred-PA-16731-USA

For additional information, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/

About OfferMarket: OfferMarket is a real estate marketplace and For Sale By Owner website that uses technology to save money for buyers and sellers. The company’s mission is to transform the way real estate is discovered, transacted and digitally managed.

### MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Daniel Sperling-Horowitz
CEO, OfferMarket
443-492-9941
hello@offermarket.us

