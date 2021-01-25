Think Local First DC

New year, new inclusive leadership, continued focus on local businesses for Think Local First DC

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when community-driven efforts to sustain local and national economies are critical, Think Local First DC continues to make an impact with new, inclusive leadership.

Since 2006, Think Local First DC’s (TLF) mission has been to support responsible local business(es) and create the conditions in which they thrive to make Washington, DC. a more vibrant, inclusive, and equitable place to live, work, and play. Over the years, the TLF board has launched various initiatives and partnerships with city officials and local businesses including the Workforce for All program that matches DC residents with employment at local businesses and the DCRA In Your Neighborhood program that helps businesses get corporate registration, basic business licenses, and special events and vending permits.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Think Local First DC provided crucial resources to local businesses, including:

Employer Advocate Quarterly Seminars to provide guidance on paid leave, PPP and EIDL updates, unemployment insurance, and bankruptcy, in partnership with GMP LLP. Next event on February 25, 2020

Technical Assistance for more than 92 small businesses and sole proprietors on their PPP application with Congressional Bank, which resulted in $5 million for local businesses.

A COVID-19 Impact Study used to provide services to local businesses and takeaways to the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development to determine what local businesses needed for recovery.

Led the first Local First National TownHall with 26 local first organizations across the United States.

Much of this work will continue throughout 2021, led by a new Board President and Co-Executive Directors.

Thomas Martin, a partner at Goldblatt Martin Pozen LLP, Martin focuses on the needs of local and national businesses in Washington, D.C., and suburban Maryland. He is the organization’s first black board president replacing founder Raj Aggarwal in December 2020. His deep experience in administrative law, particularly unemployment insurance issues, is a perfect fit for Think Local First DC’s mission and the populations the organization serves.

“I'm really looking forward to what Tom will bring to TLF. He possesses a pragmatism, steadiness, and fairness that is required to sustain the organization long term.” - Raj Aggarwal, Board Director (2016-2020)

Karen R. Baker brings 25 years of experience as a business owner and marketing strategist to her role as Co-Executive Director of Think Local First DC. She has worked with other arts, entertainment, higher education, and social impact businesses and is a professor at George Washington University and American Public University.

Kim Dreux-Kelly is Dreux-Kelly is a seasoned Administrator with extensive experience in organizational leadership, Event Management, and International Protocol. Under Ms. Dreux- Kelly’s leadership as the Co-Executive Director, she is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs, and strategic plan of the organization.

For more information on Think Local First DC’s programs, leadership, and impact visit ThinkLocalFirstDC.org.



