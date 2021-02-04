The Fan-Brand and University of Miami Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

Miami Hurricanes: Edge Glow Pool Table Light | thefan-brand.com Miami Hurricanes: Game Table Light | thefan-brand.com Miami Hurricanes: Original Round Illuminated Rotating Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of Miami Hurricanes-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

The Hurricanes have an incredible fanbase and we look forward to providing them with products they can proudly show off in any room of their homes” — Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have obtained a license agreement with the University of Miami to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing the school’s iconic colors and logos. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com) and through various online retailers.

“We are truly excited about our partnership with the University of Miami,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “The Hurricanes have an incredible fanbase and we look forward to providing them with products they can proudly show off in any room of their homes.”

The Fan-Brand provides fans everywhere of NCAA schools and their athletic teams with unique and attractive ways to express their team spirit, decorate their home theater, bar or man cave, or show their school pride while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express school pride or share in the gameday experience with fellow alumni or fans.

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 70 NCAA universities, the NHL, U.S. Army, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

