Michael Itaev Discusses Why Sustainable Energy and the Green Economy are Good For Workers Too
Michael Itaev Discusses Why He Supports the Rainbow Children’s AcademySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a tough year for many. Unemployment is up and the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many industries. Right now, millions of Americans are struggling to pay rent and keep the lights on. Michael Itaev, a successful entrepreneur and energy expert, has spent a lot of time thinking about the community and his own efforts to help at the Rainbow Children’s Academy.
“I know a lot of people are struggling, and I’ve been helping friends and family as best I can,” Michael Itaev says. “Another effort I’ve long supported is the Rainbow Children’s Academy, which provides schooling to young children. It’s been a tough year in education and I applaud the teachers and students at the Academy and everywhere else.”
For Michael Itaev, the Rainbow Children’s Academy offers a way to support children, education, and families. At the academy, he’s long supported excellent teachers and new ideas.
“When it comes to education, teachers are essential,” Michael Itaev says. “They need to have the resources to focus on their students, and also the freedom to experiment and try new ideas. The teachers at the Rainbow Children’s Academy are all top-notch and put in a hundred percent and more each day.”
Education obviously has an impact on the students. However, for Michael Itaev it’s also about supporting families.
“Preschool education programs help parents go to work,” Michael Itaev says. “At the academy, parents can rest assured that their kids are in good hands, both being supervised while also receiving a top-notch education. This way, parents can focus on working for part of the day.”
Of course, at the end of the day, increasing learning and supporting childhood development is the ultimate goal of preschool education. Michael Itaev believes that caring for children is as important a goal as any.
“What we teach our children now is something that is felt throughout a lifetime,” Michael Itaev says. “By improving education now, we build a stronger economy and ultimately a better world in the future. Making an impact on the lives of children has always been important to me.”
Michael Itaev Talks About Impact of COVID-19 on Education
Education was disrupted in 2020 with many students forced to stay home. Online education is a challenge, especially for younger children. Many children have struggled with online learning.
“Thankfully, the COVID-19 virus has not been as dangerous to children as it has been to some other groups,” Michael Itaev points out. “Still, it has closed down many schools and is a serious threat to teachers and families.”
With many in-person schools closed, online education has become the norm. Michael Itaev believes this creates extra challenges.
“Online education may be great for working professionals and others,” Michael Itaev says, “however when it comes to young kids, it’s often a detriment. In-person learning and interaction are important for kids. Hopefully, at some point in 2021, we can return to more in-person learning as the COVID-19 vaccine is administered.”
