Bullhorn Shares Their Podcasts of the Year for 2020

The podcasting company honors both notable podcasts and lesser-known creators in their first annual awards for Best Podcasts of 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, a new podcast-listening application from FreeConferenceCall.com, shared their first annual list for Best Podcasts of the Year in 13 different categories.

“It’s easy to showcase the uber-popular podcasts,” said Sam Petralia, Bullhorn Creator. “The Bullhorn awards take a different angle and bring other, lesser-recognized podcasts into focus.”

This inaugural list is Bullhorn’s first annual award for Best Podcasts of the Year, making it a huge honor for the selected podcasts.

“Our podcasts of the year features a mix of podcasts you’ll recognize and some you may not have heard of who are changing the way creators record podcasts,” said Sam.

After having gone through hundreds of hours’ worth of podcasts, the team at Bullhorn decided on only one winner in 13 different categories. These categories include:

Business & Finance

Comedy

True Crime

Pop Culture

Wellness & Fitness

History

Music

News and Politics

Fiction

Sports

TV & Film

Independent

Community Engagement

Some notable winners featured on the list include the Garyvee Audio Experience, All Things Covered, Critical Role, Home Cooking, and Las Culturistas. Other notable nominees include 10ish Podcast and Going Deep with Chad and JT.

Bullhorn is a new way podcasters can interact with their community. With hundreds of thousands of podcasting communities across the world, Bullhorn wanted to build a solution where smaller podcasters could earn support directly from their community and better reach their audience.

About Bullhorn.FM

Bullhorn changes the way podcasters engage with their audience. Launched in 2019, Bullhorn’s mission is to eliminate the boundaries separating content creators with their audience and bridge the gap between producing valuable content and earning direct support.

Find, share and engage with over 700,000 podcasts titles for free. Subscribe to your favorite podcasters to earn perks like access to exclusive content.

For more information or to contact our press team, visit https://www.bullhorn.fm/contact-us

Attachment

Sam Petralia Bullhorn 1 (949) 229-4097 Sam@Bullhorn.fm