Steidle Pension Solutions Announces its 2021-2022 401k, Cash Balance, & Defined Benefit Plan Administration Fee Schedule
Steidle Pension Solutions Announces its 2021-2022 401k, Cash Balance, & Defined Benefit Plan Administration Fee ScheduleLEBANON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steidle Pension Solutions, LLC (“SPS”), a national third party administration firm (“TPA”) dedicated to cost effective 401k administration in the small to midsize plan market, has announced its 2021 & 2022 401k, Cash Balance and Defined Benefit administration fee schedule. Employers using SPS 401k TPA services will either pay $600 or $900 for full-service administration depending on the custodian institution. This announcement marks a continuation of a pricing policy in place since 2010.
SPS also stated that its 401k Plan Document restatement fee continues to be only $325, a fee which is waived for new plans during the onboarding process. SPS does not view the 6-year mandatory restatement cycle as a profit center.
“Business owners appreciate the exceptional value SPS provides for 401k, Cash Balance, and Defined Benefit Plans. With our straightforward fee structure and comprehensive administration and actuarial services, SPS has a commitment to exceed expectations,” said Kaitlin A. Smith, QPA, QKC, QKA, APA, CRPS®, the firm’s Supervising Plan Administrator.
Small Business Professionals using SPS TPA and actuarial services for Cash Balance and traditional Defined Benefit plans will pay only $1200 for full-service administration and actuarial services.
“As a National TPA providing 401k, Cash Balance, and Defined Benefit services in 33 states and growing, we see our commitment to cost effective plan administration, delivered with a personal touch, driving employers and their advisors to engage our firm,” said Keith J. Steidle, QKA, CRPS, REBC, the firm’s Managing Director.
SPS comprehensive 401k administration services include testing, calculations, plan valuation, document services, Form 5500 preparation and other services needed to effectively and efficiently operate a plan.
