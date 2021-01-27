Local Cigar Lounge in Callaway MD, The Toasted Foot Lounge, Offers VIP Memberships
The Toasted Foot Lounge, in Callaway, Maryland, offers VIP memberships in 2021. Socially distant outdoor seating is available.
The VIP cigar lounge is a spacious, climate-controlled lounge for customers to unwind. Members get a personalized locker along with other perks.”CALLAWAY, MARYLAND, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge and bar, The Toasted Foot Lounge, is offering VIP memberships in 2021. Each membership gives members a 10% discount on purchases. With a staff that has over 30 years of combined experience, this local cigar lounge is a great way for people in the Callaway, MD region to unwind.
This classy local cigar lounge has three spaces inside. The first is the bar. Well stocked, customers can choose from a very wide selection. Bartenders are happy to help people choose pairings from the lounge. They have the experience and expertise needed to customize a pairing for light, medium-bodied, and full-bodied flavors.
The upscale and stylish local cigar lounge is the second space. It showcases oversized, high-quality leather seating that is great for relaxing.
There is a VIP cigar lounge area with a members-only space that includes six (6) large HDTVs. VIP memberships also include:
• A personalized, secure, humidity-controlled cherry locker to store cigars on the premises.
• VIP cigar lounge access for the member and a guest.
• Free cigars every month (1 or 2 depending on locker size).
• 10% discount on retail purchases (cigars, cutters, lighters, humidors, etc.).
• Access to members-only events like tastings, happy hours, wine specials, and socials.
• Priority notification on new arrivals and specials.
• Discounted rates available for 1-year or 2-year leases.
Some restrictions include:
• All members and guests must be 21 or older.
• There is a maximum of 2 people per 12x12 locker or 4 people per 12x24 locker.
• No products that violate federal or state law may be placed in the locker.
• Management reserves the right to open any locker for maintenance or inspection.
• Management has the right to revoke leases for policy violations.
• The Toasted Foot Lounge reserves the right to close the VIP cigar lounge for private events.
The final space is the custom-made humidor, crafted from the finest grade Spanish cedarwood. The humidity level is kept precisely between 67-72% at all times using a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled, humidification system. It holds an enormous stock that will even impress the most distinguished aficionado. New additions to the humidor are regularly posted on Instagram. Following them is strongly encouraged.
This local cigar lounge keeps it casual as they foster a pressure-free environment. Patrons are encouraged to browse, have a seat, and enjoy a pairing from the bar. Free Wi-Fi is available for all.
One visit to the lounge and it is easy to see why people enjoy their memberships. Members can look forward to events like wine and whiskey tastings, “pairings of the month”, seminars on blending, and free giveaways. These updates are regularly made on social media.
Customers can enjoy the comfort of their local cigar lounge in a socially distant way. The space is over 2000 square feet and has plenty of room for distancing.
Visit The Toasted Foot cigar lounge at 20845 Callaway Village Way 2A, Callaway, Maryland 20620. Go to the website at TheToastedFootLounge.com. Check out the online store at TFCigarLounge.com. Follow them on Instagram @TFLounge.
