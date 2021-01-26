Trip360 prepare to launch their own Destination Experience Platform that offers travel brands new revenue streams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip360, a new startup in the travel tech industry, is raising seed money to officially launch their new AI-powered Destination Experience Platform that will enable travel brands, such as airlines, hotels, vacation rentals, car rental and other brands, to access new and untapped revenue streams and achieve better customer experience.
The global travel industry reached unprecedented size and momentum, contributing $9.25 trillion to the global economy in 2019 alone. Yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global travel industry took a massive hit as people began changing the way they travelled and spent their money. These new realities had major consequences for travel brands having to find alternative customer acquisition channels and manage customers with unending safety concerns regarding travelling during and after the pandemic.
While the global and travel economy have started to recuperate, many travel brands have significantly reduced their marketing budgets and are in desperate need of new revenue sources. What’s more, travel brands need to be able to offer safe, connected and managed journeys, which means managing almost every aspect of their customers’ experiences at every stop along their journey, global or local.
Travellers are demanding experiences and services like never before, and with the implementation of COVID-19 travel regulations, it is becoming harder for travel brands to deliver on such expectations. Travel companies must be present for the entirety of their customers’ journeys. Yet, travel brands generally allocate most of their budget to customer acquisition while improving customer experience and maginging post-booking journeys remain unhandled.
The challenge that travel brands have with full customer journey implementation is that it requires both technology and knowledge of the travel industry. Trip360 offers travel brands a single, integrated solution that enables them to arrange seamless customer journeys and significantly improve customer experience.
Trip360’s proprietary AI algorithms have the potential to maximize a travel brands' return on investment by matching personalized travel bundles and offers neatly wrapped up with relevant inspirational content and messages and the most competitive market prices. Their aim is to enable travel brands to maximize revenue while leveraging improved customer experience and loyalty with zero investments.
At Trip360, they understand that better customer experience drives revenue and efficiency. According to CEO, Avi Amar, “Trip360 aims to empower travel brands, make them visible in the public eye and personalize the service they provide for the benefit of their customers. We believe that through better customer experience travel brands will be able to improve existing revenue streams, or alternatively, tap into completely new revenue streams”.
Enhanced customer experience can lead to a 20% increase in customer satisfaction, 20% lowered costs to serve and has the potential to boost revenue by 15% through customer retention and acquisition.
Trip360 affords travel brands the opportunity to offer their customers real-time, personalize information and alerts throughout their journey to assist them while traveling under COVID-19 travel restrictions, including providing expert advice on travel restrictions and how to travel safely and conveniently, which will significantly improve their customer support and engagement in a time when their customers appreciate it the most.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Trip360 experienced significant growth and profits, and displayed great promise when tested in 2019-2020. Their MVP/Beta customers period showed very promising results before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic having managed to generate over $1 million in just less than a year, with their major beta customers launch expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.
About Trip 360
Trip360 is an AI-Powered Destination Experience Platform that enables travel brands to create safe and seamless journeys for their customers while maximizing their revenue by leveraging improved customer experience and loyalty. Presently, they are partnered with various major brands including Viator (TripAdvisor Company), RentalCars.com, GetTransfers.com, Booking.com and many more. Trip360 is managed by a team with extensive travel and entrepreneurial experience and expertise. They are currently raising seed money for the official launch of Trip360 but their MVP/Beta customers period has already illustrated that they are transforming the way travel brands engage their customers.
For further customer enquiries, please contact:
Avi Amar
Trip360
+1 917-993-7734
investors@trip360.ai