San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Land in Hanford, Calif.
Strong Sales Encourage Developer to Build Additional Homes at Two Existing Communities
We’re confident these homes will continue to attract first time home buyers, growing families looking for more living space, move up buyers, as well as people looking to downsize.”HANFORD, CA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on a parcel of land in Hanford to add a total of 283 additional single family homes to two existing communities. Bonterra will gain an additional 184 lots, while Bella Vista will expand its footprint with 99 new lots.
“We have been so pleased with the success and demand for these two communities to date,” said Danny Garcia, Vice President of Sales at SJV Homes. “We’re confident these homes will continue to attract first time home buyers, growing families looking for more living space, move up buyers, as well as people looking to downsize.”
Interested homebuyers may preview homesites and floorplans at the existing model complexes. Construction for these new phases is expected in the spring/summer with prices beginning in the low $300,000s for Bonterra and the mid $300,000s for Bella Vista.
Bonterra, an all single-story neighborhood located on Elizabeth Drive, will increase from 143 to 327 homes with Mediterranean, Craftsman and traditionally styled exteriors. The floor plans range from 1,342 to 1,788 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two baths. The interiors are open styled with great rooms, adjoining kitchens and dining rooms. The kitchens feature center islands with snack bars, granite countertops and pantries.
The Bella Vista neighborhood, located on Madeline Drive in Hanford, will now include 223 homes. Buyers can select from six floor plans that range from 1,890 to 3,205 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to 3.5 baths. Plan choices include one- and two-story designs with two- and three-car garages, as well as a porte cochère option, and expanded outdoor living spaces such as a courtyard and covered patio. Built in the architectural traditions of French Country, Tuscan and Italian, the exterior designs feature full-height stone veneers, carriage lights and tile roofs.
Both communities are in Hanford, which is about forty minutes from Fresno and close to the Lemoore Naval Station and Highway 198, and are served by Sierra Pacific High School, Pioneer Middle School and Frontier Elementary School.
Interested homebuyers can visit www.sjvhomes.com for more information.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed 2,000 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 50 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
