REMINDER: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet February 1

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, February 1, via WebEx, to continue discussion on hexavalent chromium.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: Monday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL, Access Code: 178 141 9518

Meeting Agenda

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5:00 p.m. on January 28, 2021. To register, please visit here.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

