Registered Nurse Self-Publishes "Millionaire, RN" Novel Series During Global Pandemic
Proceeds Committed to Helping Single Parent Households
My goal is to assist disadvantaged households, especially those with school-aged children. Our resources include assisting with rent payments, covering utilities and providing food vouchers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registered Nurse Shannon Spears debuts her long-awaited, self-published novel series, “Millionaire, RN: Part One” (Knight Engale Publishing). The narrative, based on Spears’ personal experience, focuses on a nurse whose character is tested when she is forced to raise a child as a single mother due to a failed relationship. Spears penned the series during the global pandemic while working to save the lives of patients while risking hers in the process. The pandemic forced her to homeschool her child full-time with little to no support, and she incorporated her own challenges into the storyline.
— Shannon Spears, RN Author
Nurse Spears has a passion for helping and healing others and has selflessly committed to donating all proceeds generated from book sales to The Phenomenal Human Project, a non-profit organization that offers resources to single-parent households.
“My goal is to assist disadvantaged households to supplement lack, especially those with school-aged children. This includes assisting with rent payments to prevent homelessness from covering utility payments so that distanced learning is not affected and providing food vouchers to help combat hunger.”
-Shannon Spears, RN, Author
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have been forced into healthcare combat. Spears’ program, The Divine Nurse, creates a space for nurses to explore opportunities away from the bedside that empowers them to start their own businesses. An extension of Divine Nurse is the ‘nursepreneur’ program that coaches nurses on how to write.
“Millionaire, RN Part One” is available now via Amazon. “Millionaire, RN: Part Two” releases Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, via Amazon.
ABOUT THE DIVINE NURSE
The Divine Nurse is a resource for nurses and health workers seeking professional and personal expansion through the pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors. The mission of the Divine Nurse is to empower and inspire nurses and other health professionals to take charge of their careers by constructing and building the environment in which they desire to work.
Founder Shannon Spears is a registered nurse with more than 25 years of healthcare experience. Spears has successfully built multiple grassroots companies without formal business training and is driven to navigate others through the complexities of the business industry.
The Nursepreneur program provides participants vital information that is key to business owners and will foster a potential to generate substantial income.
Shannon Spears
The Divine Nurse
+1 3238152722
pr@thedivinenurse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn