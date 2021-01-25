Luxury Design, Build and Construction Mgmt Firm Share Plans for New Multi-Use Complex in Alpharetta at Feb. 10 Hearing

New Multi-Use Complex coming to Alpharetta, GA. Public hearing Feb. 10th.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support the ongoing growth of the Alpharetta community, Alux Properties of Atlanta is spearheading the development of The Bailey, a brand-new multi-use complex to include a professional sports development facility, 119-room luxury hotel and restaurant, wellness center and 32-unit condominium building. At its heart, the $160 million development will feature a tech-centric center with more than 150,00 square feet designed for state-of-the-art rehabilitation, analytics, outpatient services and more.

Alux Properties will share its vision for The Bailey at a public hearing on Feb. 10th

“We look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art development facility, multiple fine dining and casual restaurant experiences and a high-end hotel for the city of Alpharetta,” said Brandon Wheeless, CEO and Chair of Alux Properties. “These unique facilities are in high demand across the country and will bring new visitors and new job opportunities to the area, helping to fuel the local economy.”

The Bailey will be located on nearly five acres of land at 2650 Northwinds Pkwy., just north of Georgia 400, and will be designed by Goode Van Slyke, an Atlanta-based architecture firm.

Alux Properties designs, builds and manages advanced commercial projects. The 37-unit condominium will be the most innovative residential experience to come to the metro Atlanta area. Further, the Bailey will house Atlanta’s most innovative and technologically advanced fitness and training complex, medical/ surgical facilities and the leading professionals in their respective fields.

“With our experienced team of developers, architects, global hospitality, and wellness experts, we intend to offer a modern, accessible and upscale experience for visitors and residents alike,” Wheeless added. “We look forward to redefining luxury for the Alpharetta area with the introduction of The Bailey.”

About Alux Properties

With cutting-edge design and technology, Alux Properties is a global luxury design, building and management firm based in Atlanta. Its mission is to enhance quality of life, one project at a time, trusted for innovative design, superior quality and unmatched reliability. For more information, please visit https://www.aluxproperties.com/

