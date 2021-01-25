The Villas Luxury Senior Apartment-Community in Manalapan, N.J., Spotlights 10 Things You Should Know About Eggs
The Villas, a luxurious senior apartment community reflecting the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, places a high priority on the proper nutrition of residents throughout the property.
The luxurious Villas, which offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors, sees proper nutrition as vital.STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas luxurious healthy-living community for seniors recognizes eggs as a superfood, meaning eggs are packed with a nutritional punch.
The wellness-and-prevention-focused Villas in Manalapan, N.J., a pleasant drive from Staten Island, N.Y., wants you to know that eggs are loaded with nutrients, some of which are hard to get from other sources.
The Villas – which offers a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of its community members – places a high priority on the proper nutrition of residents throughout the property.
Human studies have confirmed the numerous health benefits of eggs. With people of all ages in mind, the Villas is sharing the following 10 facts about eggs:
VARIETY OF NUTRIENTS
Eggs contain a little bit of almost every nutrient you need. They are rich in vitamin A, folate, the B vitamins, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc just to name a few. One egg has about 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of healthy fats.
IS CHOLESTEROL A CONCERN?
Yes, eggs are high in cholesterol; however, dietary cholesterol doesn’t necessarily raise cholesterol in the blood. In the majority of people, eggs don’t raise cholesterol at all; and in a small percent of people, eggs may raise it mildly. People with genetic disorders like familial hypercholesterolemia may want to monitor their egg intake.
HARD-TO-FIND NURTRIENT
Eggs contain a unique nutrient called choline, which is hard to find from other sources; most people don’t get enough. It is technically grouped with the B vitamins and is found in the yolk. Choline is essential for building cell membranes and signaling in the brain. Choline is an important nutrient for a baby’s growing brain in utero.
HIGH IN QUALITY PROTEIN
The protein in eggs is complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids in the right ratios. Protein is used to make tissue and serve structural and functional purposes within the body. A single large egg contains about six grams of protein – three grams in the white and three grams in the yolk.
BENEFIT FOR YOUR EYES
Eggs contain antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which accumulate in the retina of the eye and benefit eye health. Consuming adequate amounts of these antioxidants can significantly reduce the risk of two common eye disorders: Cataracts and macular degeneration.
GOOD CHOLESTEROL
Eggs raise good cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL). People with higher HDL levels usually have lower risk of heart disease and some other health problems.
NUTRIENT COMPOSITION VARIES
The nutrient composition of eggs varies, depending on how the hens were fed and raised. There can be up to a 100-fold increase in the micronutrient value of certain antioxidants in yolks from pasture-raised hens.
HEALTHIER EGGS
Hens free to forage outdoors in the sunshine will produce healthier eggs. In fact, vitamin K2- an essential nutrient that is hard for us to get from food, can be found in highest amounts in the yolks of grass-fed hens. Eggs from hens raised on pasture also tend to be much higher in omega 3 fatty acids.
UNDERTAND THE LABELS
The label “cage free” does not imply pasture raised, but rather that hens are required to have a minimum of 120 square inches per hen, which is not even double the area of conventional cages, and they live indoors with no requirement on outdoor access. The label “free range” is a step above “cage free” but still misleading. They have the option to go outside, but many hens do not actually wander out, as the doors are small, and the area may not accommodate the entire flock.
VISUAL EGG ASSESSMENTS
Young hens lay eggs with harder shells and older hens lay eggs with thinner shells. Eggs from chickens who have a more nutritious diet have richer-colored yolks. Conventional, grain-fed chickens will produce lighter-yellow yolks. Place a raw egg in a cup of water- if it floats the egg is old (don’t eat it!) and if it sinks the egg is generally fresh and safe to eat. A white egg comes from a white-feathered chicken with white earlobes, and a brown egg comes from red-feathered chickens with red ear lobes.
The Villas suggests you consider the many different ways eggs may be prepared, You might, for example, enjoy eggs – not just at breakfast time, but for other meals in a variety of ways, such as: Omelets for dinner; a hard-boiled egg for a quick snack; a scrambled egg and avocado wrap for lunch; sunny-side-up eggs in some sweet potato hash for lunch or dinner, or an adventurous entrée like Shashuka, a one-skillet dish of gently poached eggs in a simmering mixture of tomatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, warm spices and fresh herbs.
About the Villas
Situated on seven wooded acres in Manalapan, N.J., a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., the Villas is a luxurious senior apartment community reflecting the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort. Offering a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of its residents, the complex – orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health – is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention, and ideal for singles and couples alike. The upscale 100,000-square-foot community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Providing for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment. The Villas is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
718-682-1509
bhorowitz@relevantpr.com