L Life, A "Holistic Health App for a Lifetime," Available for Free Download
New App Aims to Promote Healthy Aging by Reducing Chronic Conditions, Especially Among Socioeconomically DisadvantagedFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joe and Emmy Liu Foundation, a 501(c)(3) operating foundation, announces the launch of a holistic health App called L Life, to foster proactive lifestyles, help reduce chronic condition postponement, and promote active aging. The App is free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic conditions have negatively affected our quality of life and longevity, largely due to risky lifestyle choices. Over 60% of the nation’s adults have one or more chronic conditions; what's more, the United States spends almost $4 Trillion a year (~ 20% of GDP) on health care, of which over 80% is related to chronic conditions. Our national average lifespan is about 79 years old, ranked #46 among nations - about 6 years less than 6 years shorter than Japan and Singapore. Fortunately, there are new ways to overcome this.
A recent Harvard lifestyle research study tracked over 100,000 faculty members starting at the age of 50, for a period of 34 years. The study followed five lifestyle choices: diet; weight control; daily exercise, no smoking; and no excessive drinking. Those who scored high in those areas experienced fewer chronic condition(s), and gained an average of 12 and 14 extra years of lifespan per person for male and female groups, respectively.
The Liu Foundation was intrigued by Harvard’s evidence-based lifestyle choice study and developed a free L Life App to promote holistic health through lifestyle choice conditioning, postponement of chronic condition, and active aging.
The goal was to invent a two-minute App, integrating healthy lifestyle choices to condition users for a proactive life. The L Life App recommends 13 healthy lifestyle choices using Harvard’s five lifestyle choices as the baseline with additional mental, social, financial, and medical related healthy lifestyles into a holistic health App. It offers Health & Longevity Scores, Summary, Coach, Team, and Histogram features to motivate users’ lifestyle change, promote adherence to the App, and position it as a holistic health app for a lifetime.
Modern telehealth has made remote care easy and benefited more people. As an offshoot of that trend, the L Life App is intended to help more people live a proactive and healthy life through technology. The bottom line is that frequent use of the L Life App can help people live a healthier, happier, longer, and more active life.
Your participation to help our mission is highly appreciated, please visit our website www.LLlife.app. FREE download: Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
To Download L Life: Click Here
ABOUT THE JOE AND EMMY LIU FOUNDATION & L LIFE APP
The Joe and Emmy Liu Foundation was founded by semiconductor veteran Joe Liu and his wife Emmy as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Foundation’s mission is using technology innovation to benefit human well-being. L Life is a philanthropy proactive lifestyle App for holistic health, chronic condition(s) postponement, and active aging.
